Engel & Völkers Florida Launches Madeira Beach Shop

Congratulations are in order, as The Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach shop celebrated their Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Reception.

In attendance were Travis Palladeno, Mayor of Madeira Beach, Larry Daniell, Chief Development & Marketing Director of Special Olympics, Timo Khammash, Managing Partner of Engel & Völkers Florida, Vicki Antonio,Senior Regional VP of Brokerage Services for Engel & Völkers Florida and approximately 75 invited guests. Following the ceremony, a reception was held at the Double Tree Resort on North Redington Beach, with food, drinks, jazz music and a formal introduction of the team of advisors.

Special guest, Larry Daniell, of Special Olympics Florida, gave a presentation, and afterwards was presented with a $1,000 donation, from the new Shop. This donation came shortly after Engel & Völkers announced that it will be the first cause marketing sponsor for the Special Olympics #PlayUnified campaign. To put this into perspective, accordingly to the Special Olympics, “$1,500 can help support an entire Special Olympics Unified Sports® team in schools working to change school culture away from intolerance and bullying and toward inclusion and respect for people’s differences.”

"I am happy we had such a successful Grand Opening with over 70 guests, VIP’s and 10 of our luxury real estate advisors. We also gave $1,000 to kick off the Special Olympics – Spirit of Giving – campaign. I am proud to be a part of such a strong brand that has maintained its high level of quality throughout its networks of agents and brokerages – and not just in the U.S but around the world, Cherie Pattishall, License Partner, on the success of the event."

The Madeira Beach Shop has a great team, headed by license partner, Cheryl Pattishall. If you or anyone you know is interested in joining a team who conducts business with Competence, Exclusivity and Passion feel free to stop in or call. The shop is located at 14225 Gulf Blvd, Madeira Beach, FL 33708, Tel: (727) 394-7365,

http://madeirabeach.evusa.com/en/

About Engel & Völkers

Since opening our doors in 1977 as a specialty boutique providing exclusive, high-end real estate services in Hamburg, Germany, Engel & Völkers has become one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and letting of premium residential and commercial property, yachts and private aviation. We currently operate a global network of over 9,000 real estate Advisors in more than 800 brokerages spanning 37 countries across five continents. We offer both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services. Committed to exceptional service, we support our Advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and tools; multiple platforms for mobile, social and web; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data.

For more information about Engel & Völkers Florida, please visit http://www.florida.evusa.com.

For media enquiry, please contact: Linzee Werkmeister

Tel: (239) 348-9000

Email: Linzee.Werkmeister(at)EngelVoelkers(dot)com