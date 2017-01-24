Alison James has been with the company since 1997, originally hired as an executive assistant to [then president] Ron Schwarcz. Since day one, her commitment to the company has been unwavering. Alison has played an integral role in product design, offerings, and expanding markets. She retires this month with the title of Director of Human Resources, Marketing, and Customer Service.

After retiring, Alison will be moving down South and spending time with her family. Bird-X wishes her the best in her move and beyond. Learn more about Alison’s Bird-X journey and plans for the future in Bird-X’s latest blog, found here.

Assuming the role of Human Resources Director is Tia Bianchi, a Lincoln Park resident who has lived in Chicago for 15 years. She has over 15 years of Human Resource experience with Fortune 500 companies and nonprofits and is looking forward to joining the Bird-X team. Tia spends her free time with friends and family, and volunteers with charities supporting cancer research and care. “I’m so excited to be working for a company that truly cares about their employees as well as their customers,” says Tia.

Bird-X has been the world’s leading brand in humane bird and pest control since 1964, and is dedicated to protecting human health, wildlife, and the environment. They manufacture a complete line of unique pest control products with an unmatched focus on quality, efficacy, and customer service. For information on any of Bird-X’s humane pest control products, please call customer service at (800) 662-5021.