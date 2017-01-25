Derrek Kaier (left) signs a franchise deal with Brandon Knudsen (right), founder and president of Ziggi's Coffee We are in strong support of the VetFran initiative and it's an honor to be able to thank our men and women who have served this country with a discount on the franchise fee and working closely with them to set them up for success with our concept.

Ziggi’s Coffee, a quickly growing coffee shop and drive-thru franchise, announced today that it has signed another single-unit franchise agreement, which will continue to strengthen the brand’s growing presence. This is the third franchise deal for the company and it comes just one week after after announcing it signed its second franchise deal.

Derrek Kaier, of Broomfield, Colo., is the newest franchisee contributing to the company’s expansion. Although it’s his first time franchising, Derrek has half a decade of experience owning and operating the North Metro Ballers Basketball organization, which is a leading youth basketball club in Colorado. Interested in exploring additional opportunities, Derrek was immediately hooked on the Ziggi’s Coffee franchise opportunity based on the family-run aspect of the brand and learning more about their successful business model.

“Ziggi’s founders, Brandon and Camrin, are wonderful people,” said Kaier. “They truly do make you feel a part of their family when you first meet them. Not only do they want to see their brand succeed, they also want to see their franchisees succeed and are extremely invested in making sure that happens.”

In addition to being a business and non-profit veteran, Derrek is also a U.S. Military veteran having spent four-and-a-half years in the U.S. Air Force. He is the first franchisee to sign with Ziggi’s as part of its ongoing support for the VetFran initiative.

“We are so excited to welcome Derrek as a franchisee to the fast growing Ziggi's Coffee Franchise family,” said Brandon Knudsen, founder and president of Ziggi’s Coffee. “He has an exceptional background, including time spent in the non-profit world and in the military. As with many veterans, he displays an admirable level of leadership, dedication, and ability to handle a variety of situations and follow a proven process. We are in strong support of the VetFran initiative and it's an honor to be able to thank our men and women who have served this country with a discount on the franchise fee and working closely with them to set them up for success with our concept.”

Ziggi’s Coffee is on a fast track of growth with eight exiting locations and additional corporately-owned and franchise units in development across the country. Individuals who are interested in franchising with Ziggi’s Coffee can find more information at http://www.ziggiscoffee.com/franchise and are encouraged to get in touch with the Franchise Team by filling out an online inquiry form.

