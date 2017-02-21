Function Point Launches Updated iOS App to Simplify Time Tracking

Over ninety percent of Function Point users track time in the system, and the app is an accessible tool that makes it easy to track time wherever they are.

Function Point Productivity Software has launched an updated iOS time tracking app. The free app helps Function Point users stay organized through the workday and track time on the go. Over ninety percent of Function Point users track time in the system, and the app is a simple, accessible tool that makes it even easier to check tasks and track time wherever they are.

“Now more than ever, people are working on the go, and our updated iOS app further simplifies the essential process of time tracking,” said Chris Wilson, President and CEO of Function Point. The app fully integrates with Function Point’s project management software, which supports professional service firms in streamlining their business and increasing productivity.



Provides more accurate data to help make better business decisions. Up-to-the-minute time tracking means that users have full visibility into the health of a project, and their whole business.

The Function Point iOS app allows clients to focus on their work rather than time tracking. There are 3 ways to track time with an iPhone, and the app automatically syncs to users’ Function Point systems.

Even when working without WiFi or data coverage, it’s easy to track time. New timesheets or changes to past timesheets are stored offline and are ready to sync when users have coverage.

The updated Function Point time tracking app is available for iPhone. Learn more, or search Function Point on the App Store for a free download.

About Function Point Productivity Software Inc.

Function Point Productivity Software is the leading all-in-one project management solution specially designed for ad agencies, design studios and internal marketing departments who are looking to streamline their business. Our integrated software combines project management, time tracking, CRM, financial, and business reporting tools in one convenient cloud based system. Easy, effective, and efficient—do more with Function Point.

For more information about the company and the services Function Point offers, please visit http://www.functionpoint.com

Apple, the Apple logo, and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.