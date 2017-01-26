Vista Analytics Opens for Business in Washington, D.C.

Consumers are wearing technology and incorporating it into every aspect of their business and personal lives, creating a vast and potential treasure trove of data available for litigation purposes

Citing a growing need for innovation around parties’ ability to access evidence and interpret data in connection with complex disputes, co-founders Craig Freeman and Michael Faraci have launched Vista Analytics. After having successfully run some of the most respected dispute technology consulting practices in the world, Freeman and Faraci are leveraging their expertise to build a more client-focused and flexible firm that innovates beyond existing technologies that too frequently have resulted in expensive and error-prone results.

Vista Analytics offers competencies outside of the traditional team of technology experts, who typically leverage third-party tools to simply search email. The firm has assembled a team of experienced professionals with advanced degrees in artificial intelligence, econometrics, and computer science. The Vista team is well-positioned to help law firms and clients address today’s challenges posed by complex disputes, hacking and the proliferation of data through the use of consumer technologies.

According to Freeman, “the fast adoption of new B2B and B2C technologies as well as the Internet of Things (IoT) is creating the urgent need for companies to understand the full extent of their data footprint, in order to quickly access and package information for use in litigation or government investigations.” The team at Vista knows that solving today’s litigation challenges involves more than searching email for key terms, it involves a deep understanding of how consumers are using technologies and creating evidence.

“Consumers are wearing technology and incorporating it into every aspect of their business and personal lives, creating a vast and potential treasure trove of data available for litigation purposes,” says Faraci. Fitbits, smart speakers and many other devices collect GPS, incoming communications, health data and other information that may be relevant in litigation. Vista Analytics is looking at both traditional corporate data stores and staying ahead of new sources of data that are constantly becoming available.

With such a proliferation of new types of data and ever growing data stores, Vista Analytics is harnessing machine learning, artificial intelligence, and the scalability of a cloud-based infrastructure to enhance client satisfaction by reducing costs and timelines, all while providing valuable insights beyond what current technologies provide.

