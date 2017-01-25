Beer My Valentine Briefcase "If they love craft beer, a box of chocolate inspired beer delivered in an intriguing briefcase may just make their Valentine’s Day dreams come true.“ - Kym Toner, Co-Founder

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the creative forces at GiveThemBeer.com have put a spin on the classic box of Chocolates….A Box of Chocolate Beer.

This special release titled the Beer My Valentine Briefcase includes six chocolate flavored craft beers, a stainless steel bottle opener and a ‘Beer My Valentine’ hangtag all delivered in a secretive aluminum briefcase.

The highly-rated chocolate beers include:

Moo-Hoo Chocolate Milk Stout by Terrapin Brewing Company

Shake Chocolate Porter by Boulder Brewing Company

Neapolitan Milk Stout by Saugatuck Brewing Company

Young's Double Chocolate Stout by Charles Wells Brewing

Nib Smuggler Chocolate Milk Porter by Funky Buddha Brewing Company

Liquid Bliss Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter by Terrapin Brewing Company

Kym Toner, Co-Founder of http://www.GiveThemBeer.com is on a mission to create beer gifts for men for every occasion. “Men can often be difficult to shop for Valentine’s Day, but if they love craft beer, a box of chocolate inspired beer delivered in an intriguing briefcase may just make their Valentine’s Day dreams come true.“ states Toner.

The Beer My Valentine Briefcase is currently available and can be delivered to his office or doorstep between now and February 14th. GiveThemBeer.com has a large selection of other beer gifts for men and beer gift baskets featuring top rated craft beer for a birthday, thank you or any occasion that can be celebrated with beer.

About Give Them Beer – In February, 2014, entrepreneurs Joe and Kym Toner launched GiveThemBeer.com as they discovered a need in the marketplace for beer gifts that featured the popularity of the craft beer boom. “All of our beer gifts create a true craft beer experience. With over 150 microbrews from new and existing breweries across the US, beer lovers are able to receive a gift filled with both classic and unique flavors that can be enjoyed in the comfort of their home” states Joe Toner, Co-founder of the business. Since the launching of the site, GiveThemBeer.com has delivered thousands of beer gift baskets, crates, and briefcases full of craft beer from coast to coast. With features on MensJournal.com, The Today Show and most recently, Cosmopolitan.com, Give Them Beer is a leader of premium craft beer gifts online.