New Rock Technologies' MX Gateways and ATAs BroadSoft Certified

New Rock Technologies, Inc., has been formally awarded interop certification for its MX series gateways with BroadSoft’s BroadWorks cloud-based unified communications system’s SIP interface. This certification means users of the New Rock MX8A 8-port gateway and the HX4E 2- and 4-port ATAs can fully utilize the Broadworks platform for simplified end-point provisioning.

Hua Lin, New Rock’s CEO, pointed out that BroadSoft is the leading provider of cloud software that enables service providers to offer Unified Communications. “When we entered the North American market with our partner NetGen Communications, we found that BroadWorks certification was an absolute requirement due to BroadSoft’s market position. The completion of BroadSoft interop certification process demonstrates New Rock’s commitment to deliver high-quality VoIP products and meet the expectation of the North American market,” said Lin.

Mike Coffee, NetGen Communications CEO, went on to point out that BroadWorks users, in addition to comprehensive high-quality voice support, can now enjoy the Fax over IP (FoIP) reliability that NetGen’s patented Smart FoIP® offers since it’s included in all the certified products. According to Coffee, “Smart FoIP eliminates the top-two problems with FoIP, increasing user satisfaction while it reduces overall costs compared with both traditional and store-and-forward approaches.”

About New Rock Technologies, Inc.Founded in 2002, New Rock designs, develops, produces, and markets VoIP-based telephony equipment and applications for SME, carriers, service providers, and vendor partners. A Delaware corporation, with primary development and manufacturing in Shanghai, New Rock produced 20% of the VoIP lines installed in China in 2016. http://www.newrocktech.com

About NetGen Communications, Inc.

Founded in 2002 as a spin-off of Commetrex Corporation, with headquarters in Atlanta, NetGen is the sole North American marketer/distributor for the New Rock product line. This comprehensive suite of high-quality, cost-effective telephony products includes configurable ATAs and gateways with 2-120 FXS/FXO channels, IP/wireless PBXs, and IP phones for carriers, ITSPs, distributors, and vendor partners. http://www.netgencommunications.com