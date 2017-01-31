Cheree Berry Paper Debuts in Target, on Paperless Post

Cheree Berry Paper (“CBP”), a St. Louis-based, award-winning stationery company serving clients nationwide, announces its first retail collection at Target and its first online collection with Paperless Post.

The Target collection includes stationery items centered around all things wedding and baby. The baby offering includes announcements and shower invitations as well as day-of accoutrements such as cocktail napkins, straws, and shower games. The wedding offering includes save the date cards, thank you notes, bridesmaid invitations, table décor, and more. Many of these items are new product offerings for Target.

The Paperless Post collection includes electronic and printed designs for all of life’s occasions – baby showers, birth announcements, kids’ birthdays, adult parties, and other seasonal cards.

“It was a natural evolution,” said Cheree Berry, Cheree Berry Paper’s Founder and CEO. “Our custom stationery clients and fans of our brand wanted other ways to access our signature style. The opportunities with Target and Paperless Post provide a way for us to reach a broader audience for more of life’s occasions.”

Consistent with the Cheree Berry Paper brand, both collections offer the company’s signature details—clever copywriting, die-cut shapes, interactive elements, envelope details, and lots of gold foil.

Berry estimates that both the Target and Paperless Post offerings will result in an approximate 20% increase in revenue by the end of 2017.

Cheree Berry Paper is the first St. Louis-based stationery company to be featured in Target and on Paperless Post. However, the company is no stranger to the national spotlight; Cheree Berry Paper designed the wedding stationery for Chelsea Clinton, baby announcements for Tina Fey, and has consistently created custom decorations for Christmas at the White House.

The Cheree Berry Paper for Target collection is available online and in stores nationwide; The Cheree Berry Paper for Paperless Post collection is accessible online—and is available in electronic and printed formats.

About Cheree Berry Paper

Founded primarily as a custom stationery company in 2007, Cheree Berry Paper has evolved to become an award-winning graphic design firm known for its clever and conceptual occasion-focused designs. As visual storytellers, the designers at CBP create unexpected designs that generate excitement for any occasion. In one decade, Cheree Berry Paper has grown from one to 20 full-time employees. Berry has been recognized as a stationery expert by both New York Magazine and Martha Stewart Weddings Magazine, and is an ongoing contributor to Martha Stewart Weddings. She attended the Great Britain State Luncheon in Washington, D.C. in 2012 as a thank you for her continued stationery contributions to the White House. The CBP team has been awarded eighteen AIGA design awards. For more information, please visit http://www.chereeberrypaper.com.