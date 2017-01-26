Upen Varanasi, CEO Riversand Technologies We believe our positioning in the new Magic Quadrant by Gartner is a confirmation of our MDM 2.0 vision and what our customers and the market is expecting from MDM solutions

Riversand, a leading provider of Master Data Management (MDM) solutions, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the “Visionaries” quadrant in the new Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management solutions, Bill O'Kane | Michael Patrick Moran, January 2017

This is a new Magic Quadrant on Master Data Management solutions and first such release. Gartner has retired the Magic Quadrants that focused on Product Data and Customer Data. According to the report, “this new Magic Quadrant addresses the current focus of the MDM market on all-encompassing solutions as more clients recognize their digital business platform should be built on trusted master data. It will help data and analytics leaders find the best vendor and solution for their needs.”

In this first Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions, Gartner evaluated ten vendors on their strengths and cautions against a bigger market.

“Riversand is excited about the introduction of the new Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management solutions. We are proud to be in the Visionaries Quadrant of this new Magic Quadrant. We have experienced a huge growth across verticals, geographies, and size of the business in 2016 and pushing the boundaries of innovation. We believe our positioning in the new Magic Quadrant by Gartner is a confirmation of our MDM 2.0 vision and what our customers and the market is expecting from MDM solutions,” said Upen Varanasi, CEO of Riversand.

A recent Gartner report, Market Insight: New Dynamics Drive Strong Growth and New Opportunities for Master Data Management Software Vendors, published on October 2016 said “The criticality of master data management to strategic business initiatives is now widely recognized. In a 2016 Gartner study on customer experience innovation, MDM ranked fifth (at 20%) in the overall percentage of Gartner Research Circle respondents who considered it one of their three most critical technology investments for 2016.”

About Riversand

Riversand is an innovative leader in master data management. It provides a single, integrated, scalable, and robust multi-domain MDM platform that caters to a variety of use cases across multiple verticals. In addition, Riversand offers specific solutions, such as Vendor Portal, Spare Parts Management, Material Master, GDSN on-boarding, Media Asset Management, Print Publishing, and more. Riversand provides accelerated time-to-market, increased sales, improved order accuracy, reduced costs, and enhanced customer service. Visit Riversand.com for more information, and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose