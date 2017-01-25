Litmus Automation's Loop and LoopEdge are the perfect combination of secure device connectivity, management and application integration for industrial manufacturing and the connected car. For those interested in IoT, data visualization, device management/OTA and learning how to reduce the time it takes to build a proof of concept to weeks or even days, please visit the Litmus booth #2007 to talk with the company’s founders and executives.

Litmus Automation, an Internet of Things (IoT) platform provider, is pleased to announced that the company will have a booth at the 2017 IoT Evolution East Expo and Conference from February 7-10 in Fort Lauderdale.



What: Litmus Automation to exhibit at IoT Evolution East, a show and conference for businesses that recognizes transformation through the Internet of Things and how IoT is driving productivity, asset optimization, cost savings and new revenue opportunities for companies of all kinds

Who: Litmus Automation's founders and executives: experts developing cutting-edge technology IoT middleware platforms for industrial IoT, the connected car, and more

When: February 7-10, 2017

Where: IoT Evolution East, Booth #2007, Fort Lauderdale, FL

For: IoT Evolution Attendees, Media and Industry Analysts interested in IoT, industrial automation and connected cars

At IoT Evolution, Litmus will showcase the latest in industrial device connectivity with live demos featuring its recently announced LoopEdge, the world’s first edge-level industrial IoT marketplace. For those interested in learning more about Litmus’ new partnership program, the company is booking meetings on-site. Finally, at the show Litmus plans to announce a new product that will change the way companies approach IoT middleware, further accelerating the process from concept to production.

About Litmus Automation

Litmus Automation provides an extensive PaaS for companies that want to quickly embrace the disruptive Internet of Things technology and leverage it for real business challenges. Litmus simplifies the complexity of developing IoT systems and solutions with a secure and scalable middleware cloud platform called LoopCloud. With LoopCloud, companies can securely connect any type of hardware, device, sensor or machine to the Internet and integrate the data being collected to any 3rd party software application or enterprise system (ERP, CRM, Big Data Analytics, Dashboards, etc.) in real-time. LoopCloud also contains an extensive device management suite for deploying and monitoring IoT systems. Litmus Automation focuses on the Automotive and Industrial industries, and counts some large Fortune 500 companies as clients. http://www.litmusautomation.com @LAutomation

Media Contact

Sarah LaLiberte

+1 978-502-8558

sarah(dot)laliberte(at)momenta(dot)partners