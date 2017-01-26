The Yamaha Revstar Garage “Over the course of the entire NAMM show, we had many musicians come to our display and share with us their passion for both music and motor sports,” said Dave Jewell, marketing communications manager, YCA.

Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) and Yamaha Motor Corporation USA (YMUS) came together for the second year in a row to showcase the company’s unique “Revstar garage” concept at the 2017 National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Show held January 19-22 in Anaheim, California, United States of America.

Embodying the company’s “Two Yamahas, One Passion” philosophy, the Revstar garage was a dramatic display within the 27,000-square-foot Yamaha booth at the annual music products convention. The display married one man’s passion for the stripped-down, or “yard-built” style of motorcycles which gained popularity in London and Tokyo in the ‘50s and ‘60s, with the Yamaha Revstar, a new line of solid-body electric guitars that was inspired by these legendary motorcycles and unveiled last year in celebration of 50 years of Yamaha guitar craftsmanship.

In the NAMM display, a custom gold SCR950 motorcycle was paired with a Yamaha Revstar (RS620) guitar, painted and pinstriped to match the café racer-styled bike. Similarly, a Revstar (RS620) was customized to match a stock SCR950 in Charcoal Silver.

The display was conceived jointly by YCA and YMUS marketing teams that are working in unison to carry forward the company’s commitment to manufacture the most robust and varied line of powersports, mobility, music and audio products that’s ever been assembled under a single brand.

“The new SCR950 truly captures the essence and the raw simplicity of the Yamaha Sport Heritage line of motorcycles, and this custom-painted SCR and RS620 brought the two different, yet similar, products together as never before,” said Bob Starr, corporate communications manager, YMUS. “The ‘yard-built’ look and feel of the entire display truly demonstrated just how our companies’ two passions for motorcycles and music do indeed live together!”

“Over the course of the entire NAMM show, we had many musicians come to our display and share with us their passion for both music and motor sports,” said Dave Jewell, marketing communications manager, YCA. “This collaboration between YMUS and YCA brings a heightened awareness for the two companies that continues to elevate the ‘Two Yamahas, One Passion’ Philosophy.”

More information on all Yamaha products can be found at https://www.yamahamotorsports.com and http://usa.yamaha.com.

Follow Yamaha Corporation of America at http://www.facebook.com/YamahaMusicUSA, http://www.twitter.com/YamahaMusicUSA and http://www.instagram.com/YamahaMusicUSA #YamahaMusic, #iPlayYamaha

Follow Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, at http://www.facebook.com/yamahamotorusa, http://www.twitter.com/yamahamotorusa and http://www.instagram.com/yamahamotorusa #Yamaha #YamahaMotor #YamahaMotorUSA

About Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA)

Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) is one of the largest subsidiaries of Yamaha Corporation, Japan and offers a full line of award-winning musical instruments, sound reinforcement, commercial installation and home entertainment products to the U.S. market. Products include: Yamaha acoustic, digital and hybrid pianos; portable keyboards; guitars; acoustic and electronic drums; band and orchestral instruments; marching percussion products; synthesizers; professional digital and analog audio equipment; Steinberg recording products and NEXO commercial audio products, as well as AV receivers, amplifiers, Music Cast wireless multiroom audio systems, Blu-ray/CD players, earphones, headphones, home-theater-in-a-box systems, sound bars and its exclusive line of Digital Sound Projectors. YCA markets innovative, finely crafted technology and entertainment products and musical instruments targeted to the hobbyist, education, worship, music, professional audio installation and consumer markets.

About Yamaha Motor Corp., USA (YMUS)

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, (YMUS) a leader in the motorsports market, makes the toughest, most capable and versatile ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings also include motorcycles, outboard motors, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, boats, outdoor power equipment, accessories, apparel and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of dealers in the United States.

Headquartered in Cypress, Calif., since its incorporation in 1976, Yamaha also has facilities in Wisconsin and Georgia, as well as factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. For more information on Yamaha, visit http://www.yamahamotorsports.com.