Everbiz Solutions Private Limited Partners with SmarterTools

Everbiz Solutions Private Limited has partnered with SmarterTools Inc. to distribute SmarterTools software as an authorized bundle provider.

Under the terms of the partnership, Everbiz Solutions Private Limited will provide the SmarterTools products, SmarterMail Mail Server, SmarterTrack Help Desk, and SmarterStats website analytics and SEO software.

“With more than 18 years of experience in IT Systems, hosting solutions, we try and understand customer needs so that we can provide them a tailor made solutions that best suit their requirements. As an active partner of SmarterTools, Inc., we leverage SmarterTools products and services to deliver enterprise-grade solutions to our clientele at a affordable price,” said Arpan Arora, Director, Everbiz Solutions Private Limited.

SmarterMail

Secure Email and Team Chat

Deliver Microsoft Exchange-level email server software and group chat for a fraction of the cost! With lower hardware requirements, superior stability and reduced maintenance costs, SmarterMail's the best-in-class Microsoft Exchange alternative for businesses of any size, hosting companies and ISPs.

About SmarterTools Inc.

SmarterTrack

Help Desk and Issue Tracking

A powerful online help desk for initiating, tracking, managing and reporting customer service issues across a number of different communication channels, from email tickets to live chats, phone calls to community posts and more. Available as an in-house solution or a cloud-based SaaS alternative.

SmarterStats

Web Analytics and Online Health

Online success means knowing your customers, understanding website traffic trends, monitoring Google keyword rankings and more! SmarterStats has over 100 different report items that analyze website traffic, a complete set of search engine optimization tools to manage SEO campaigns and site tuning analytics that improve a site's overall performance.

SmarterTools Inc. is an IT management software company based in Phoenix, Arizona. Founded in 2003, SmarterTools has grown into a leading provider of business software for small and enterprise-level businesses. With software products that support over 60 languages, SmarterTools has developed a scalable business mail server, online help desk software, and website analytics and SEO software that are easy to use and manage for both end users and server administrators. Additional information about SmarterTools Inc. and their product line is available at the company’s official website: http://www.smartertools.com.

About Everbiz Solutions Private Limited

Everbiz is a leading cloud computing and consulting company in India that is focused on meeting the rapidly growing demands of India’s Digital Revolution. Everbiz includes public and private cloud, VPS and dedicated servers, shared hosting, colocation, disaster recovery, business continuity and hosting partner programs.