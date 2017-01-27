ClickUp Project Management Moves Office to Silicon Valley

Mango Technologies is christening their new office for ClickUp, a project management solution aspiring to dominate the market.

With ClickUp, Mango Technologies is hoping to deliver an immediate project management solution to [unique, concrete market with good connotations: i.e. tech startups looking to grow aggressively].

However, ClickUp is confident its unique features will penetrate the market and help thrive into the industry leader.

According to Mango Technologies, small inconveniences plague existing products in the space and this is where ClickUp is going to shine.

When asked what caused them to begin down such an ambitious road, Brian Evans, the Founder and CEO of Mango Technologies, had the following to say:

“Most of our projects begin as something else, only for us to hit an obstacle along the way that ends up lacking a satisfactory solution. Your gut reaction is always frustration, but we’ve slowly learned these moments are goldmines for business opportunities.”

“We’ve tried every project management tool out there,” Evans added, “but every time we ended up [with] a long list of problems that made our lives miserable.”

Though the venture is still in its infancy, Mango Technologies hopes that their combined talents will be enough to launch ClickUp into a major enterprise.