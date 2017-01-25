Richard F. Davis and Nelson F. Migdal, co-chairs of the Hospitality Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will be attending the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS). On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Davis presented on the panel, “Acquisitions Track: Business & Legal Issues in Putting Together Complex Acquisitions, new Partnerships, & Ventures.”

According to ALIS, the three-day event is the “leading and largest hotel investment conference in the world.” The summit brings together thousands of hospitality professionals to discuss significant industry trends, identify new opportunities, and to network with leading experts across the industry.

Davis has more than 30 years of experience in the global recreational and resort real estate industry. He has counseled owners, developers, investors, operators, lenders, and advisors in connection with major global hospitality industry projects. He is a Trustee of the American Resort Development Association, a member of the Urban Land Institute and its Recreational Product Council, the U.S.-Mexico Chamber of Commerce, the Association of Mexican Tourism Developers, and the Caribbean Hotel Association. He has been a member of industry task forces in Florida, California, and other U.S. jurisdictions as well as with respect to Mexico, the Caribbean, and other foreign locations.

Migdal's practice emphasizes hotel management, franchising, licensing, and branding, as well as the acquisition and disposition of hotels. He has prepared and reviewed management and franchise agreements, purchase and sale agreements, multiple building covenants, and other documents related to the acquisition, financing, development, leasing, management, and disposition of hotels, resorts, and other real and personal property.

Greenberg Traurig’s Hospitality Group advises developers, owners and operators of hotel, resort and club properties, as well as governments, private government corporations, governmental and private financial institutions, and financial consultants on virtually all aspects of their involvement in the hospitality industry in the United States, the Americas, and overseas. Our multidisciplinary team brings corporate, real estate, tax, and environmental attorneys together with recognized industry leaders experienced in the development and financing of hotel and resort properties, as well as the design and implementation of club and resort membership programs.

