Alexa Hampton, ATGStores.com’s spokesperson and creative director, is helping to redefine the home furnishings brand with her design expertise and industry knowledge. For someone like me, who is an interior designer, product designer and a customer, it’s been eye-opening and thrilling to see how nimble ATGStores.com has been in their approach to all things home related.

Online luxury furnishings retailer ATGStores.com is extending its partnership with world-renowned designer Alexa Hampton, who will continue to serve as the company spokesperson.

Hampton, who is also the owner and president of Manhattan’s iconic Mark Hampton design firm, joined ATGStores.com last year to provide her expertise as a creative director and brand liaison.

“When ATGStores.com first approached me, I realized it was a rare opportunity to have a say in the structuring of an online retailer and digital brand, so that they might better work within the context of real interior design,” Hampton said.

In 2016, Hampton spearheaded ATGStores.com’s Seattle Showhouse project, which proved to the world that a home’s interior design could be conceptualized, planned and executed remotely, with interior designers working together online in a virtual space.

Hampton then brought her expertise to Traditional Home’s fifth annual Napa Valley Showhouse, using ATGStores.com products to furnish the master bedroom.

“The participation of the design industry [in e-commerce] has always been after the fact,” Hampton said. “For someone like me, who is an interior designer, product designer and a customer, it’s been eye-opening and thrilling to see how nimble ATGStores.com has been in their approach to all things home related.”

Hampton also helped ATGStores.com welcome several new brands to the website like Heritage Home Group and her own Visual Comfort line, and facilitated a project partnership between the company and the New York School of Interior Design.

As a result, NYSID faculty, students and alumni enjoy discounts on every purchase they make with the online retailer through the ATGStores.com Pro Services department.

“Alexa is really helping us expand our commercial network,” said Anthony Paterno, director of ATGStores.com Pro Services. “More companies are taking advantage of our elite services thanks to her support.”

These efforts, along with Hampton’s numerous hosting events and participation in engagements like the ATGStores.com Brandshop Speaker Series have greatly increased the brand’s profile.

“Alexa has been instrumental to our growth as an emerging leader in the fine furniture market,” said ATGStores.com President Michelle Newbery. “She has helped set us on a course for greater success with new partnerships and creative direction, and we’re thrilled to have her with us in 2017.”

ATGStores.com, a Lowe's company since 2011, takes projects from concept to completion by offering every customer high-touch customer care, a curated selection of high-quality home furnishings, interior design services and professional installation for a seamless shopping experience. The company features more than one million products in a host of different categories, from lighting and furniture to hardware and decor. To learn more, visit ATGStores.com or email questions to press(at)atgstores(dot)com.