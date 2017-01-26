Load Zone Support System Damaged conveyor belts, excessive spillage and increased downtime hurt companies’ efficiency and make moving material much harder than it needs to be.

Dust-mitigation and bulk material–handling leader Benetech, Inc. has announced the strategically complete design and function of its load zone support systems for conveyor belts that remain durable, efficient and safe.

Benetech’s innovative support systems incorporate Warrior Impact Beds and Warrior Roll & Guide Beds under each load zone and between load points in addition to Simple Slide Idlers with proper spacing along the conveyor belt as needed. Each component also is made for convenient installation, service and maintenance.

The Warrior Impact Bed defends the belt from damage by supporting and stabilizing it during loading. A rigid steel frame and soft rubber bars cushion the belt and absorb impact, leading to longer belt life, no spilling and leakage, and lower operations and maintenance costs.

The Warrior Roll & Guide Support Bed creates a seamless seal to help eliminate load-zone spillage and dust. Its design utilizes low-friction slider bars on the wing sections and rollers in the center, minimizing belt drag while fully supporting the belt at the edges. The Roll & Guide Support Bed increases skirtboard life, removes gaps between the skirtboard and the seal, and stops crimping of interior skirt liners.

Simple Slide Idlers are placed up to 18” between each bed section to prevent conveyor belt entrapment and pinching. They use either impact or steel rolls and come in any belt width and troughing angle. Wing and center roller frames slide in and out without the need to raise the belt or remove adjacent idlers, resulting in greater safety and easier maintenance. The roller frames’ compact size also allows for placement in confined spaces.

“Damaged conveyor belts, excessive spillage and increased downtime hurt companies’ efficiency and make moving material much harder than it needs to be,” said Benetech Vice President of Operations John Pircon. “Our systems’ design and engineering ensure each integrated support structure increases output, reduces outages and weakens impact energy and vibrations. This helps achieve companies’ goals to keep bulk material handling productive and profitable.”

Benetech provides complete, performance-based solutions for dust mitigation and bulk material handling systems. Its products, services and technologies reduce risk, prevent spillage, improve material flow and reinforce compliance. A partner in planning, engineering and operating dust control and material handling, Benetech helps companies assess challenges, establish priorities and achieve the results they require. For more information, please call (630) 844-1300 or visit http://www.benetechglobal.com.