SCOSCHE Industries, innovators of award-winning consumer technology and car audio products and accessories, is expanding further into the outdoor market with new Powersports products. Scosche drew on its strengths as the #1 Mount Brand in the U.S. for mobile devices to create the MagicMount™ Handlebar, Magnetic Handlebar Mount (Item #MBM2SMi).

The MagicMount™ Handlebar, Magnetic Handlebar Mount with Elastic Bands is the perfect solution for mounting smartphones safely to motorcycle and bicycle handlebars, as well as other products that utilize handlebars. Featuring high-powered neodymium magnets, which are 100-percent mobile device safe, this magnetic handlebar mount with elastic bands allows users to quickly and easily secure devices to the mount during any outdoor on or off-roading adventure. The mount’s case-friendly integrated elastic bands provide additional support to keep devices safely locked into place no matter how rough the terrain gets. The MagicMount Handlebar, Magnetic Handlebar Mount with Elastic Bands includes large and small metal plates with 3M adhesive and large and small elastic bands to fit most smartphones. The mount is available now for $29.99 MSRP at SCOSCHE.com and select national retailers.

More powersports products will be released by the company later in Q1 2017.

*No. 1 mount brand in the U.S.

Source: The NPD Group/Technology Retail Tracking Service & Automotive Retail Tracking Service / Jan 2015 – Dec 2015

About SCOSCHE (pronounced skōsh):

Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products - committed to delivering superior quality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the hands, homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 100 patents/trademarks and countless industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation.