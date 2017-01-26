For the past 30 years, Showhomes®, America’s leader in professional home staging, has been raising the bar in the in-demand industry. With four distinct services and revenue streams, the brand’s approach to home staging goes above and beyond that of its competition, ultimately fueling impressive growth. When it comes to consistent, record-breaking expansion, the brand’s milestone 30th year of business in 2016 was no exception.

Showhomes closed out the year with strong momentum and a positive outlook for the year ahead. The brand added five new locations to its growing franchise system, bringing its total to 58 units across the country. Four out of those five openings were located in previously untapped markets, signaling the brand’s successful nationwide expansion efforts. Showhomes also set an all-time record for total revenue in 2016 by bringing a 12 percent increase from the year before.

“Our goal for the year was to beat 2015’s record by double digits, and we definitely succeeded. That’s a testament not just to a hot real estate market, but also to the quality and passion that our franchisees bring to the table every single day,” said Matt Kelton, Showhomes’ COO. “Every member of the Showhomes team, from our corporate staff to our local unit owners, shares the same drive. We’re all constantly working to make each day—and year—better than the last.”

With the new year underway, Showhomes is positioned to continue breaking records for both number of openings and system-wide revenue. After expansive sales growth in key markets like Raleigh, North Carolina; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Coral Gables, Florida; Orange County, California and Barrington, Illinois in 2016, the brand is anticipating opening its doors in 10 new markets over the course of the next year. Showhomes will make that development mission a reality by continuing to promote and expand its conversion program, which helps independent stagers and property management successfully transition into the brand’s proven system.

“Showhomes provides stagers and real estate professionals with a one of a kind opportunity. We’ve created a business model with an established track record that opens up the door for them to broaden their reach and add more revenue to their bottom lines,” said Kelton. “At the end of the day, our goal is to help every one of our franchisees succeed. By continuing to support our local business partners, I’m confident that 2017 will be another record-breaking year for the Showhomes brand.”

