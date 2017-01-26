Milgard Wins Best of Houzz Design Category 3 Years Running

best of houzz design badge “No other window company in Houzz has received the Best of Houzz Design badge consecutively for 3 years,” said Jeremiah Noneman, marketing director at Milgard Windows & Doors.

Milgard® Windows & Doors was awarded Best of Houzz in the Design category for the 3rd year in a row making them the only window brand on Houzz to receive this honor.

Every year Houzz Inc., the leading platform for home renovation and design, survey’s their community of over 40 million users to determine their top picks for Design, Customer Service and Photography out of their builder, architect, interior designer and remodeling professional’s network.

A “Best Of Houzz 2017” badge appears on winning company profiles, and serves as a guide to homeowners to help identify popular and top-rated home professionals who display a commitment to excellence.

“We are so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. “Each of these businesses was singled out for recognition by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn their home improvement dreams into reality."

“No other window company in Houzz has received the Best of Houzz Design badge consecutively for 3 years,” said Jeremiah Noneman, marketing director at Milgard Windows & Doors. “We are pleased that our Essence Series® wood windows were featured in one of the winning rooms for excellent design.”

Milgard Essence Series wood windows and patio doors were designed with a durable fiberglass exterior frame available in 16 powder-coated colors and a beautiful, solid wood interior frame, creating an elegant look that offers superior performance. Backed by the Milgard Full Lifetime Warranty that includes Glass Breakage Coverage, Essence Series embodies beauty and strength combined with comfort and durability.

The award-winning Houzz Ideabook can be viewed here.

