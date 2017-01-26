These men and women have served us proudly, and now it is our turn to serve them

Top cosmetic and periodontal dentist Dr. Mahnaz Rashti announced today the launch of Smiling Patriot, a local initiative that will provide homeless veterans with potentially life-changing dental care at her practice in Beverly Hills, California. To start, Dr. Rashti will donate 20 percent of all patient payments toward providing 100 percent free dental care to veterans in need.

“We are incredibly excited to officially launch Smiling Patriot,” says Dr. Rashti. “Los Angeles has one of the largest homeless populations in the country, with veterans making up as much as 11 percent of that group. By providing these individuals with the appropriate dental care, our hope is to not only improve their health, but also their confidence when pursuing jobs.”

No stranger to working with veterans, Dr. Rashti spent five years training and a decade teaching at the West Los Angeles Veteran Administration Hospital. In addition, she specializes in working with phobic patients who may be particularly sensitive to the perceived trauma or psychological pressure of many dental procedures. Offering a range of services, from sedation dentistry to laser dentistry, Dr. Rashti is able to ensure the highest level of patient comfort, care, and results.

“These men and women have served us proudly, and now it is our turn to serve them,” says Dr. Rashti. “A full, bright, and healthy-looking smile can have a tremendous impact on a person’s quality of life. By helping our local veterans, we are not only benefitting them as individuals, but also our community, both of which I am extremely passionate about.”

Knowing that most veterans must be considered 100 percent disabled to qualify for dental coverage, Dr. Rashti founded Smiling Patriot to help close the gap. From dental implants to full mouth reconstructions, Dr. Rashti is dedicated to providing a complete spectrum of general, cosmetic, and periodontal dental services to veterans in need.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Rashti and begin benefitting veterans today, please visit https://www.dentalimplant90210.com/ or call (310) 623-3330.

About Dr. Rashti

Dr. Mahnaz Rashti is a top Beverly Hills cosmetic and periodontal dentist with more than two decades of experience and education. She specializes in a full spectrum of general, cosmetic, and periodontal treatments, including periodontal plastic surgery, full mouth reconstruction, bone regeneration and grafting, dental implants, lip repositioning, laser dentistry, and much more. From a patient’s first exam to their final follow-up, Dr. Rashti is present and hands-on at every step of the treatment process. In placing a strong focus on patient education, Dr. Rashti and her team are pioneering a new era of dentistry, where patients have greater understanding of their treatment plans and more reliable expectations of their results. She is the recipient of several prestigious awards, including Best of Beverly Hills, Best of LA, and Best Periodontist from the American Academy of Dental Sciences.