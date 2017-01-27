EIS Group, a leading provider of insurance core systems, today announced it will be a sponsor, exhibitor and presenter at the 2017 LIMRA Enrollment Technology Strategy Seminar, held on February 1-2 at Loews Royal Pacific Resort in Orlando, Florida.

On Wednesday, February 1, Tony Grosso, vice president of product marketing for EIS Group will be joined by Maxwell Health’s co-founder and CPO, Vinay Gidwaney to present “The Future is Here: A Fully Connected Experience is Possible.” The speakers will describe the value of a fully connected, end-to-end digital ecosystem from shopping to claim and will provide attendees with actionable ideas on how to transform their organizations into digitally-enabled market leaders. The presentation will take place in the Pacifica Ballroom 6 from 3:30pm to 4:00pm. EIS Group experts will be available following the session and throughout the conference to explain how the company’s innovative, modern core systems enable insurers to achieve today’s goals and seize tomorrow’s opportunities.

“LIMRA’s annual seminar provides a platform for innovation—allowing both carriers and technology providers to work side-by-side in a unique and educational environment,” said Tony Grosso, vice president of product marketing for EIS Group. “EIS Group is excited to share with the attendees how our solutions are providing insurers the unparalleled, cloud-enabled tools they need to get on the fast track to success.”

About EIS Group

EIS Group® core insurance software empowers Group and Property/Casualty insurers to innovate freely with products, channels, and customer engagement. Digital-ready and customer-centered, EIS® solutions support rating, underwriting, policy administration, claims, billing, distribution management and customer engagement, and are enabling insurers around the world to build uniquely faster, continuously better, and forever stronger insurance businesses. EIS Group has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit http://www.eisgroup.com and follow us on Twitter @EISGroupLtd.