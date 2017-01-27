Arctic Information Technology Announces Tribal Platforms™ PLAYER 365

“We have dramatically increased the visibility into how and when our Casino Hosts are interacting with our guests."

Arctic Information Technology (Arctic IT) will debut Tribal Platforms™ PLAYER 365 at the Ravings Indian Gaming National Marketing Conference next week at the Choctaw Casino Resort in Durant, OK. PLAYER 365 is a comprehensive Marketing and Analytics solution that seamlessly integrate to the Casino Management System (CMS), Point-of-Sale (POS), Hotel, Golf, and more. It provides real-time and relevant information designed to enhance Player Host interaction.

“We have dramatically increased the visibility into how and when our Casino Hosts are interacting with our guests,” said Patrick Tinklenberg, Sycuan Casino Vice President of Information Technology. “With PLAYER 365, our hosts have real-time information while on the floor, enhancing their ability to anticipate our player’s needs.”

PLAYER 365 provides casinos the ability to access information about their players in real-time, while they are on the floor including location, frequency of visits, playing preferences and many other factors. The solution aggregates all player data into one marketing database. PLAYER 365 is built on The Microsoft Dynamics 365 solution and can be hosted in the cloud or on premise.

“PLAYER 365 provides a holistic view of the player and the activity they have within your property,” said Dave Bailey, Arctic IT Chief Technology Officer. “You define the information you want to know about your players, and the Arctic IT team does the rest.”

Arctic Information Technology (Arctic IT) is a 100% Native-Owned Enterprise that focuses on implementing and supporting business applications for Tribal Government and Tribal Enterprise. For over 16 years, our team of highly skilled technology professionals have been providing consulting services and unique solutions to tribal organizations of all sizes. Our passion for technology and improving the success of our tribal customers is our driving force. Arctic IT’s tribal specific solutions are known as Tribal Platforms ™. Visit us at http://www.arcticit.com/tribal.