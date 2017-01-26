The United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC), representing over 500,000 members, announced that General President Douglas J. McCarron and Political Director Tom Flynn met with President Donald Trump Monday afternoon to advocate for members and discuss core UBC issues.

The meeting with General President McCarron and other union leaders follows a gathering at the White House of executives of large companies to discuss strategies on how to revitalize the U.S. economy.

“The UBC represents middle-class American workers and today we were collectively represented in the White House,” stated General President McCarron. “Our meeting with President Trump focused on the UBC’s continuing efforts to support and protect the working class and their families.”

Building on 135 years of history, the UBC supports an infrastructure plan with project labor agreements and prevailing wages. “Our union of nearly a half million men and women stands ready to put their skilled hands to work at the task of rebuilding our nation and middle-class families,” said UBC Political Director Tom Flynn.

