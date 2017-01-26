Premier is highly respected by customers, and like Altium is committed to empowering the engineers and designers who create the electronic products and systems of our increasingly connected world.

Altium has announced the completed acquisition of Premier EDA Solutions, a long-time and leading reseller of Altium covering The United Kingdom and Ireland. Altium will leverage Premier EDA Solutions’ strong customer connections and technical capabilities to continue its growth in Europe.

“Altium is excited to have the Premier EDA Solutions team join our direct sales force and further strengthen our growing European business,” said Altium CFO Joe Bedewi. “Premier is highly respected by customers, and like Altium is committed to empowering the engineers and designers who create the electronic products and systems of our increasingly connected world.”

“For 23 years we have been singularly focused on the success of Altium products in the United Kingdom.” said Phil Mayo, Managing Director of Premier EDA Solutions. “We now have an exciting opportunity to extend our reach and put Altium’s leading-edge PCB design tools into the hands of many more engineers.”

As Altium furthers its multi-product strategy, the company will continue to expand its direct sales and support of customers in key markets in Europe.

Joe Bedewi

Altium

+1 858 864 1507

ted.pawela(at)altium.com

ABOUT PREMIER EDA SOLUTIONS LTD.

Premier EDA was established in Stanstead Abbotts, United Kingdom in 1994 as a provider of specialist support, training and consultancy services for electronics engineers. Premier EDA Solutions was founded on the principals of honesty and excellence, leading to consistent recognition and awards for sales success, outstanding customer support and community participation.

ABOUT ALTIUM

Altium Limited (ASX: ALU) is a multinational software corporation headquartered in San Diego, California, that focuses on electronics design systems for 3D PCB design and embedded system development. Altium products are found everywhere from world leading electronic design teams to the grassroots electronic design community.

With a unique range of technologies Altium helps organisations and design communities to innovate, collaborate and create connected products while remaining on-time and on-budget. Products provided are Altium®, Altium Designer®, Altium Vault®, Autotrax®, Camtastic®, CircuitMaker®, CircuitStudio®, Codemaker™, Common Parts Library™, DXP™, Easytrax®, NanoBoard®, Octopart®, PCBWORKS®, P-CAD®, Protel®, Ciiva™, PDN Analyzer™, SmartParts™, ActiveRoute™, Draftsman®, Situs®, CIIVA SMARTPARTS®, ACTIVEBOM®, NATIVE 3D™ and the TASKING® range of embedded software compilers.

Founded in 1985, Altium has offices worldwide, with US locations in San Diego, Boston and New York City, European locations in Karlsruhe, Amersfoort, Kiev and Zug and Asia-Pacific locations in Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney. For more information, visit http://www.altium.com. You can also follow and engage with Altium via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.