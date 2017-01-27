Chute, a leader in enterprise user generated content (UGC) marketing and Silver level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that it has launched Chute for Oracle Marketing Cloud, now available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. This new content marketing application helps marketers easily integrate user-generated photos and videos collected with Chute into marketing campaigns and across channels – whether email, websites, ads, social and more – using Oracle Responsys, part of the Oracle Marketing Cloud. A free 30-day trial of Chute for Oracle Responsys is available at http://www.getchute.com/oracle/.

Oracle Marketing Cloud provides chief marketing officers (CMOs) and their teams with data-driven solutions to simplify marketing resources and deliver more personalized customer-centric experiences across every channel to attract and retain ideal customers. These modern marketing solutions connect cross-channel, content, and social marketing with data management and activation, for enterprise B2B and B2C marketers on a single system of record. The Oracle Marketing AppCloud is one of the industry’s most comprehensive marketing technology ecosystems, offering Oracle customers a broad set of marketing apps and data services to extend and optimize their technology investments.

Chute for Oracle Marketing Cloud enables Oracle Marketing Cloud customers to easily integrate photos and videos collected with Chute to enhance and personalize marketing campaigns. The application enhances a marketer’s ability to use a new and authentic content source that fits within their current Oracle Marketing Cloud workflow, enabling dynamic content to best appeal to the recipient.

“We've empowered marketers to add user-generated visuals to their online and offline experiences,” Chute CEO Ranvir Gujral said. “They are seeing this authentic content perform, and now we're excited to give them an easy way to pull it into their email strategies. Email used to be heavily text based, but just like websites, blogs and ads have moved from text to visuals – so is the expectation of email. Chute for Oracle Marketing Cloud provides this source of authentic content that outperforms professional and stock imagery.”

Oracle Marketing Cloud customers can visit the Chute listing in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace Oracle Cloud Marketplace to install the application and begin implementing Chute in Oracle Marketing Cloud.

About Chute

Chute powers enterprise UGC for brands, agencies and publishers – from discovering consumer photos and videos, both with visual and text search, to the ideation, production, and amplification of compelling visual material. Chute works with some of the world’s biggest brands and publishers including Benefit Cosmetics, NBC Universal, Adidas, Brown-Forman, Condé Nast, NBA, United Nations, New York Times, and Ford. Learn more about Chute's capabilities and its partners here: http://www.getchute.com/partners/

About Oracle Marketing AppCloud

The Oracle Marketing AppCloud Partner Ecosystem features the most comprehensive selection of marketing technology applications, enabling customers to extend and optimize their Oracle Marketing Cloud investment. Through our Partner integrations, customers can easily add-on leading digital marketing capabilities and data to build a customer-centric digital dialogue and deliver a more personal and targeted cross-channel marketing experience. Visit the Oracle Cloud Marketplace to find all our partner solutions.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

