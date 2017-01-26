Walker Sign Appoints John Hollenbeck Vice President of Solutions

John Hollenbeck Vice President of Solutions “John Hollenbeck’s significant experience in working with customers and providing turnkey solutions for their branding needs is an asset to Walker Sign,” said Robb Walker, CEO of Walker Sign.

Walker Sign Holdings Inc, a national provider of premium custom signage, announced the appointment of John Hollenbeck as Vice President of Solutions.

“John Hollenbeck’s significant experience in working with customers and providing turnkey solutions for their branding needs is an asset to Walker Sign,” said Robb Walker, CEO of Walker Sign. “As Vice President of Solutions, Hollenbeck will strengthen Walker Sign’s position as a leader in the sign industry with his focus on customer satisfaction and on time delivery of quality signage.”

Hollenbeck has over 30 years of sign industry experience and has served as Account Executive and National Brand Manager. His areas of expertise include corporate brand rollouts, rebranding initiatives and managing multisite signage programs in all industries.

“I enjoy the visual aspects of the sign industry and taking an abstract idea to a tangible visual display,” said Hollenbeck. “Helping clients find the right solutions for the optimal presentation of their brand is rewarding.”

About Walker Sign Holdings Inc.

The brands of Walker Sign Holdings Inc combine hundreds of years of sign industry experience and capabilities with each bringing a unique expertise to the customer.

Lawrence Sign’s specialty is focused on the multi-site customer and delivery of signage with consistent specifications and quality. Nordquist Sign brings unique knowledge to the customer requiring signs with an architectural element and custom fabrication. Advantage Sign provides customers with the knowledge of the Western Region needs and technology.

With only a job site address, the Walker Sign team can launch a project with site survey, municipal code research and design concepts. From this point with customer approval, the sign package moves into permitting and production with frequent updates to the customer regarding schedule. The final stage of the process is the product installation, guaranteed customer satisfaction and industry leading warranty. The Walker Sign team delivers corporate branding with a turnkey finish.

The dynamic combination of these brands under Walker Sign Holdings Inc. creates invaluable resources to the sign industry and provides strong corporate branding for customers in every market.