Tranquility Pools of Northern New Jersey Awarded Best of Houzz 2017

“We’re so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals, including Tranquility Pools."

Tranquility Pools of Northern New Jersey has won “Best Of Customer Service on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. The team of master pool builders at Tranquility Pools was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than one million active home building, remodeling, and design industry professionals.

The Best Of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design award winners’ work was the most popular among the more than 40 million monthly users on Houzz. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received in 2016. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award. A “Best Of Houzz 2017” badge will appear on winners’ profiles, as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.

“It is an honor to be recognized alongside some of the best in the pool and spa industry,” says owner Mitchell Knapp. “We continue to strive to bring the most innovative and ground-breaking pool designs to each of our clients. We take pride is the service that we deliver to each client and are grateful for the positive reviews year after year.”

“We’re so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals, including Tranquility Pools,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. “Each of these businesses was singled out for recognition by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn their home improvement dreams into reality.”

Follow Tranquility Pools on Houzz https://www.houzz.com/pro/tranquility-pools/tranquility-pools-inc

About Tranquility Pools

Tranquility Pools is an international award winning pool company based out of North Jersey and servicing the tristate area. Mitchell Knapp and his team have been in the business of managing, designing and general swimming pool contracting for over 25 years. They pride themselves on their ability to create Utopian escapes within the confines of their client’s backyards. Tranquility promises only professional standards and unparalleled customer service from day one of the project through the completion.

At Tranquility Pools, the entire team will work with you to come up with the perfect swimming pool for your backyard. Every pool is unique and built custom to each client’s needs. Anything you can dream; this custom pool builder team will create. Tranquility works with all high quality, energy efficient products that are the best available in the industry. This firm understands that the decision to add an inground swimming pool to your yard is a big one. It is also a wonderful investment to add value to your home. Tranquility’s main goal is to make sure that you are both informed and happy throughout every step of the process. This full service team will work with you to meet all your needs and visions.

About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. With the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community empowered by technology, Houzz is the easiest way for people to find inspiration, get advice, buy products and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow and Tokyo. Houzz and the Houzz logo are registered trademarks of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com.

# # #