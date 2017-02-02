Info Cubic Appoints Laura Lohnes as Product and Project Strategist

Info Cubic LLC, a leading employment screening company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Laura Lohnes, a 13 year industry veteran, to the role of Product and Project Strategist with immediate effect.

This new position will support Info Cubic’s rapid growth and development as it continues to expand both domestically and internationally.

“Laura brings with her more than a decade of experience in both operations and account management, working with some of the world’s largest employers,” said Jason Rennie, SVP of Sales and Marketing with Info Cubic. “In addition to her contributions on several strategic initiatives, Laura will play an integral role in overseeing the relationships with several of our largest clients and valued partners.”

“I’m thrilled to join the incredible team at Info Cubic,” said Laura Lohnes, Product and Project Strategist. “This entire organization has a positive outlook and sincere enthusiasm for the work they’re doing. It’s exciting to join a team so dedicated to their customers and their product. I look forward to playing a role in shaping Info Cubic’s future as we seek ways to further support our customers and to redefine what a best-in-class background screening provider looks like.”

About Info Cubic

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Info Cubic LLC is a leading provider of employment screening and drug testing for organizations of any size and structure. Info Cubic prides itself on providing first-class customer service, industry-leading turnaround times, maximum accuracy and legal compliance expertise. Info Cubic is accredited through the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS), ISO 9001:2008 certified and was named to the 2015 and 2016 HRO Today Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings. Visit http://www.infocubic.com or call (877) 360-INFO (4636) for additional information.