Haute Media Group Launches Haute Living Atlanta

On January 26th, 2017, luxury lifestyle brand Haute Media Group launched its newest market in Atlanta. Atlanta marks the first of many upcoming cities which the luxury lifestyle brand plans to expand its geographic reach and platforms, in combination with hosting exclusive events, reporting news and luxury content on HauteLiving.com, the Haute Living mobile app and showcasing original social media content. The Google news-ranked site offers luxury guides and coverage on the city of Atlanta. Additionally, Haute Living will incorporate the newest city into its Southeast print publication, featuring a “Dispatch from Atlanta” section where luxury news from the city will be reported in every issue. To celebrate the launch of the new market, the team will host an exclusive event honoring its Atlanta cover star Will Packer. Further images and highlights will follow the launch party. “We’re excited to bring our luxury media platforms to the Atlanta market as it’s a market many of the luxury brands we work with have expanded into. We have an exciting growth plan in 2017 and looking forward to continue expanding Haute Living into other cities around the globe,” remarked Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani. To follow all the action live, be sure to tune into Haute Living’s social pages:

