Rare Early 8 Leg Limbert Trapezoidal Sideboard, Estimated at $4,000-8,000. This sale represents our finest fine and decorative arts auction in memory. The range of items on offer is astounding. People looking for items for their homes, as well as collectors and interior designers, simply cannot miss this event.

Morphy Auctions, the finest auction destination for fresh to the market collections, is excited to announce this can’t-miss sale to be held on March 4th and 5th, 2017, beginning at 10am each day. A full range of decorative and functional items from the most collectible makers - including Tiffany, Loetz, Amphora, Stickley, Rookwood, Quezal, and Steuben - are represented. This event also features precious and fine jewelry at a full range of price points. All items from this sale are on display in Morphy's Denver auction gallery and available for preview now.

This sale’s fantastic collection of arts and crafts and mission style furniture is absolutely flooring, with over 150 lots on offer. Lot #164, a rare Limbert eight legged trapezoidal sideboard/buffet in quarter sawn oak is estimated at $4,000-8,000. This remarkably eye-catching example from Grand Rapids, MI is an uncatalogued variant with wooden pulls. It is marked with its early and original paper label from c. 1902. Hold everything and check out lot #3, a Stickley Brothers single door china cabinet with all original hardware and finish, estimated at $1,200-1,800. This piece, designed with a plate rack over three adjustable shelves, is made in quarter sawn oak and is marked with its metal quaint tag and stencil no. 8745. And two period chairs have a leg up in this key category. The first, lot #31, is an unsigned Gustav Stickley quarter sawn oak tall back spindle rocker. It features traditional mortise and tenon construction, retains its original rope frame for a loose cushion, and is estimated at $1,200-1,800. The second, lot #32, is a rare Shop of the Crafters inlaid Morris chair. This handsome and stately example, estimated at $1,500-2,000, has four slats under each arm and quarter-sawn oak cloud lift stretchers and veneer legs.

Collectors looking to feather their nests with fantastic and functional antiques need look no farther than this sale. An electrifying selection of over 30 vintage lamps are available. The highlight here would have to be lot #184, a Tiffany floor lamp, estimated at $25,000-45,000. This piece features a 25" signed, curtain border shade on a later Tiffany-style Senior floor base. Clocks of all sorts also help to keep this sales event on time. Lot #227, a tall grandfather clock with tubular bells and a moon phase dial, is estimated at $4,000-8,000. This big daddy features an ornately carved case with beveled glass; its dial is marked "T.E. Dickinson Buffalo NY.” And those collectors seeking fine music boxes will be singing a happy tune over the selections available through this sale. Lot #258, a Regina bow front automatic changer music box, is estimated at $10,000-15,000. This mahogany cased, standing floor model is in original working condition and includes a dozen 15-3/4" discs.

This sale also presents a wall-to-wall selection of fine art, paintings, and lithographs. Of special notice is a fine grouping of 20 works by Louis Icart (1880-1950), a well-respected French painter and illustrator. Lot #566, his original oil painting “Arrivee” features a locomotive engine, train tracks, and people on a foggy evening. This signed and annotated example is from his c. 1940 "Exodus" series and is estimated at $10,000-20,000. And lot #563, his limited-edition c. 1929 etching "Coursing II," features a lovely lady frolicking playfully with three greyhounds. This piece was produced in an edition size of 500 and comes with a certificate of authenticity from the Great Dane Collection of Philadelphia, PA. It is estimated at $1,500-2,000.

Decorative art glass adds a colorful angle to this comprehensive sale. Fine examples of Fenton, Durand, Quetzal, and other top tier brands will undoubtedly catch the eye of discerning collectors. Two terrific Tiffany highlights include lot #804, a c. 1897-1898 green iridescent Tel-El-Amarna Vase, estimated at $3,000-4000, and lot #805, a decorated and wheel carved gold favrile vase, estimated at $6,000-8,000.

For Loetz lovers, this event supplies nearly 30 unusual and high quality temptations. Lot #764, a Loetz silver overlay Phanomen vase, is estimated at $12,000-15,000. This sterling c. 1902 example is produced in the Phanomen Gre 85/5054 decor and comes to life with a silver overlay Art Nouveau floral decoration. Lot #763, an extremely rare Loetz Black Bottom vase by Franz Hofstoetter, is estimated at $10,000-12,000. This piece has a circular base with a slender neck and flared rim having two spouts; it is executed in Phanomen Gre 358 décor with red and silver bands pulled downwards from the top. It was produced for Bakolowits, a famous Vienna retailer. Lot #762, a c. 1902 Loetz Cytisus vase is estimated at $4,000-5,000. This outstanding, highly iridescent example is decorated with stunning multi-hued waves and oil spots against a metallic yellow background. And lot #760, a red and yellow Loetz glass vase with a silver floral overlay, should easily bloom within its $3,000-6,000 estimate.

If bling is your thing, here’s a golden opportunity to add a few fine necklaces, bracelets, watches, earrings, and rings to your personal treasure chest. With over 100 selections on offer, there is truly something for everyone. Things are twice as nice with lot #1024, a 14K and 18K white gold, diamond, and ruby necklace and bracelet set. This big serving of eye candy is estimated at $16,000-20,000. The bracelet is 7-1/4” long and features 14 oval rubies, each approximately 1 carat each, and 3.36 total carats of diamond highlights. The necklace features 38 rubies totaling 11.4 carats and 6.08 carats of diamond highlights. Although the bracelet and necklace look very similar, they were not produced as a matched set. And green means go with lot #955A, a 2 piece 18K white gold diamond necklace with a detachable emerald and diamond pendant, estimated at $60,000-100,000. This outstanding and dramatic necklace has a total dwt of 16.8; its pendant has a dwt of 7.1, most coming from its gorgeously hued 6+ carat emerald.

This comprehensive sale is rounded out with fantastic selections of statues, general antiques, holiday items, and art pottery, including lot #271, an Amphora ceramic vase, estimated at $4,000-8,000. This c. 1899 vase, featuring a dramatic and dimensional Eastern Dragon, is finished in green, cream, and gold glazes and is marked with an Amphora oval and impressed heart.

According to Dan Morphy, President of Morphy Auctions, "This sale represents our finest fine and decorative arts auction in memory. The range of items on offer is astounding. People looking for items for their homes, as well as collectors and interior designers, simply cannot miss this event. Many of the Loetz art glass selections are really appealing. My favorite, at least today, is the Loetz silver overlay Phanomen vase. Its floral detailing gives me hope that spring indeed is on the way! We welcome you to visit our gallery in Denver, PA to view these outstanding items firsthand, or of course check them out online anytime at http://www.morphyauctions.com.”