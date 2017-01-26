Buxton to Assist Town of Derry, NH in Retail Recruitment Strategy

Through Buxton’s research, Derry will discover retail and restaurant opportunities and will be able to recruit new businesses.

Buxton has been appointed by the Town of Derry, NH to create a retail recruitment strategy that will bring retailers inside its town limits. Buxton, the leader in customer analytics for the retail and restaurant industry, will investigate the development opportunities needed to satisfy the demand of the area’s residents.

“The analysis will show where Derry citizens are choosing to spend their money outside of the town,” said Brian Chirichiello, Derry Town Council Chair. “To keep those dollars in our town limits, Derry is trying to recruit retailers to capture that spending. Buxton’s analysis will play an important role in those efforts.”

By using Buxton’s SCOUT platform, Derry will be able to analyze the community and review reports on matched retailers. Buxton will use proprietary methodologies and draw on its database of U.S. households to classify the spending habits and lifestyles of Derry customers. After comparing this information to the core customer profiles of regional and national businesses, Buxton will recommend retailers and restaurants whose client bases match those found among the residents of Derry.

“Through Buxton’s research, Derry will discover retail and restaurant opportunities and will be able to recruit new businesses,” said Robb Miller, director of sales at Buxton. “We are excited to begin this project and look forward to supporting the town’s retail recruitment efforts.”

Buxton has worked with more than 750 communities across the country to improve retail development strategies. Other client cities include Rochester, NH; New Rochelle, NY; Mount Holly, NC; and many others.

About Derry, New Hampshire

The fourth-largest municipality in the state, the town of Derry is home to 33,109 residents. Boasting the only downtown in its region, Derry is home to one of the oldest private schools in the nation, Pinkerton Academy, founded in 1814. Derry was also home to astronaut Alan Shepard and poet Robert Frost. The town boasts a wide array of recreational and entertainment amenities, including Beaver Lake, the Derry Rail Trail, and the Derry Opera House.

About Buxton

Buxton is the industry leader in customer analytics. Our analytics reveal who your customers are, where more potential customers are located and the value of each customer. More than 3,500 clients in the retail, restaurant, healthcare, private equity and public sectors have relied on our insights to guide their growth strategies.

