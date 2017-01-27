JW Capital Acquires Ogden-Based Eco Flower

This business has huge growth potential, and we now have the people and processes in place to make that happen.

JW Capital, an investment company, today announces that they have acquired full ownership of Ogden-based sustainable floral bouquet company Eco Flower.

Eco Flower has become wildly successful by making floral bouquets and home decor items out of recycled and sustainable materials. After just two years in business, Eco Flower has grown 525 percent year over year, employs close to 120 people, has received multiple national and local business awards, and is the new tenant of an historic warehouse located in downtown Ogden. The company was also recently featured on ABC’s “Shark Tank.”

With the acquisition of Eco Flower, JW Capital founders Ryan Westwood and Travis Johnson are eager to accelerate the growth of this thriving company. And, while original founder Meagan Bowman and her current projects are no longer affiliated with the company, JW Capital wishes the very best in her future endeavors.

“Meagan created a fantastic, eco-friendly, sustainable alternative to fresh floral bouquets. Eco Flower bouquets and home decor items are made to withstand time, a concept that has proven to be extremely popular among the company’s new and loyal customers,” said Westwood. “We sincerely wish Meagan the very best in her new business ventures.”

“This business has huge growth potential, and we now have the people and processes in place to make that happen,” said Johnson. “We are excited for Meagan and her future, and wish her the best.”

“We are grateful for the foundation that Meagan created for Eco Flower,” said John Allard, CEO of Eco Flower. “Now we are ready to take the company even further, moving forward to strong, sustainable growth.”

Eco Flower sells unique flower bouquets and miscellaneous home decor items made of recycled and sustainable materials that are environmentally responsible. For more information on the company, visit http://www.ecoflower.com.

About Eco Flower

Established in 2014, Eco Flower transforms recycled and sustainable materials for flower bouquets. Using wood, paper, pine cone flowers, old brooches, and corn husks, Eco Flower creates wedding bouquets, floral arrangements, and other home decor items that are friendly to the planet. Visit http://www.ecoflower.com for more information.

About JW Capital

JW Capital is an investment company focused on high-growth and cash-flow businesses. Founded in 2013 by entrepreneurs Ryan Westwood and Travis Johnson, JW Capital loves seeing other entrepreneurs succeed.