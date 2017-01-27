NAPO Celebrates GO Month “Becoming more organized can reduce stress, save money, increase productivity and enhance the quality of your life."

The National Association of Professional Organizers (NAPO) will jumpstart 2017 by celebrating its annual Get Organized MonthSM (GO MonthSM), promoting the benefits of working with a NAPO organizing or productivity professional.

“Organization is a process and a commitment that requires time and dedication,” said, Ellen Faye, CPO®, President of NAPO. “Productivity specialists and professional organizers are able to empower and guide clients with the tools and systems necessary for maintaining an organized lifestyle with less stress and greater productivity. Our goal is to focus national attention on how getting organized empowers people to take back control over their time, inboxes, paperwork and possessions.”

Created by NAPO in 2003, this month-long campaign promotes the benefits of working with an organizing or productivity professional and highlights the educational opportunities for individuals looking to build a career in the profession.

“Becoming more organized can reduce stress, save money, increase productivity and enhance the quality of your life,” Faye added. “A NAPO member can help with room-by-room assessments, organizing a move, improving filing processes or enhancing business workflow systems.”

NAPO professional organizers and productivity specialists across the country once again will host community events to help individuals, families, businesses and organizations bring time management, organization, storage solutions and productivity into their lives, and start the year with systems and solutions to improve efficiency long-term. Being organized can help reduce stress which helps lead to better health and an overall feeling of well being.

Succeeding as an organizing or productivity professional requires knowledge of organizing theory, an understanding of small-business concepts, and the ability to establish strong working relationships with clients. NAPO’s focus on education, along with its supportive and resourceful community, provides opportunities to develop these skills.

For more information on GO Month, NAPO and its members or how to find and hire an organizing or productivity consultant, visit http://www.NAPO.net.

About NAPO:

The National Association of Professional Organizers® (NAPO®) has a membership of approximately 4,000 organizing and productivity professionals dedicated to helping people and organizations bring order and efficiency to their lives. NAPO’s mission is to be the leading source for organizing and productivity professionals by providing exceptional education, enhancing business connections, advancing industry research, and increasing public awareness.

