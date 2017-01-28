Parsifal Corporation Winner in 2017 Innovation & Excellence Awards

“The proprietary PAS™ system (V.7.0) lies at the heart of our auditing quality and accuracy with a host of technology features and benefits resulting in the highest quality and efficiency for our clients,” states Parsifal President and CEO, Mark Olsen.

Parsifal Corporation has become a prestigious winner in the Innovation & Excellence Awards, specifically receiving the “Excellence in Software Development Solutions Winner – US 2017”. Corporate LiveWire is the sponsor of these awards. CLW invited over 100,000 professionals working across the various corporate industries, the general public and their subscriber base to provide nominations based on achievements and strengths. The CLW research team also selected individuals who have excelled within their sector. All winners are subject to the same rigorous assessment criteria, carried out by CLW experienced in-house professionals, ensuring that only the most deserving walk away with one of these esteemed accolades.

Parsifal has prided itself in its technological prowess and expertise as it provides household goods relocation auditing, billing, service evaluations and consulting services, making Parsifal a global industry leader. “The proprietary PAS™ system (V.7.0) lies at the heart of our auditing quality and accuracy containing a host of technology features and benefits resulting in the highest quality and efficiency for our clients,” states Parsifal President and CEO, Mark Olsen. Feature examples would include AccuScan™ which provides a red flag alert notifying the auditors on idiosyncrasies within a contract or policy. The VeriWeight™ process is a unique approach in validating the weight of a shipment. AudCat™ offers a five-category adjustment methodology for supplier process improvement.

Software Relocation Procurement Technologies (RPT) collect, store, and compare supplier pricing information, transit times and service quality through easy to use, interactive web-based systems, available for the client or end user. Parsifal CIO, Antoinette LaPetina explains that, “Our software solutions offer bidding, booking, billing and auditing features and expert support with procurement sophistication never before successfully utilized in the household goods industry.”

With the most current technology - MyReloWorks®, the transferee receives bids directly and automatically from pre-qualified and reputable corporate movers registered in the system. When the move is complete, each bill is reviewed by an audit team to ensure pricing accuracy for the services rendered. Most recent technology features such as ReloVideo™Tour provides clear onsite documentation and ability to avoid surveyor visit, while PriceGuard™ guarantees price rates and protection.

Parsifal is the world's leading firm providing relocation auditing services and procurement technology, touching moves in over 120 countries around the globe. Our services and products are in constant worldwide operation with corporations, carriers and move managers in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia and Europe. Parsifal Corporation assists our clients to obtain best in class household goods pricing and quality of service. And, we offer to protect that pricing and quality with expert global auditing.

Mission: At Parsifal Corporation we are dedicated to our passion and craft, focused on ensuring outstanding accuracy and sound fairness through quality-driven and innovative technology to all our clients, partners and stakeholders in the global relocation experience.

