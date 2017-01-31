MaidPro Selected by Entrepreneur as a Top 100 Franchise

Entrepreneur Franchise 500 It is a great accomplishment to be one of Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. It is an even greater achievement to be in the Top 100, an incredible increase from last year. This is a prime example of hard work and passion coming to fruition.

MaidPro has been named to Entrepreneur magazine’s 38th Annual Franchise 500 Report. The residential cleaning company rang in at #94, marking their first year in the Top 100 (up a total of 94 spots since 2016).

Christopher Chapman, Chief Operating Officer, stated, “It is a great accomplishment to be one of Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. It is an even greater achievement to be in the Top 100, an incredible increase from last year. This is a prime example of hard work and passion coming to fruition.”

MaidPro made their debut on the Franchise 500 in 2007 in the 249th spot. Since then,they have continued to climb the rankings landing at a number of spots including 225th, 201st, 174th, and most recently 94th. MaidPro is joined on the list by some esteemed fellow franchisors including 7-Eleven, McDonald’s and Hampton by Hilton.

“Entrepreneurs in every industry must constantly improve and adapt, and our Franchise 500 list is full of success stories," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. "No matter what their concept is, these companies—from booming newcomers to established industry dominators—tell us a lot about what it takes to keep up with current trends in the business world.”

The report is created based on a formula of factors including system size, growth, cost and fees, financial strength and stability, brand strength, and support. This year, 988 companies applied to become a Franchise 500. To be eligible, the franchisor must have a minimum of 10 units open and operating as of July 31, 2016 (with at least one franchise located in either the U.S. or Canada). The companies must also be actively seeking new franchisees in the U.S. or Canada. They are then scored using a series of 150 data points and the companies with the highest scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order.

