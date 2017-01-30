Axis Purchasing Launches New Video

“Our new video showcases an overview of our service and provides potential members with a simple understanding of the significant benefits our group purchasing programs bring,” said John C. Krebs, President of Axis Purchasing.

Axis Purchasing is pleased to announce the release of a new video, designed to explain, in 60-seconds, the benefits for foodservice operators to join a Group Purchasing Program. http://bit.ly/2j9NeNX

Group Purchasing, has been a staple for healthcare and university foodservice for decades, but only in the past five years, has the power of leveraged buying been available to chain restaurants. The video walks operators through the benefits in a quick, fun, animated format.

“Our new video showcases an overview of our service and provides potential members with a simple understanding of the significant benefits our group purchasing programs bring,” said John C. Krebs, President of Axis Purchasing. “In the short time the video has been live, we have already seen tremendous interest.”

The video is optimized for clear viewing on tablets and smart phones and can be accessed at: https://axispurchasing.com/

About Axis Purchasing:

Axis Purchasing was founded in 2006 on a simple premise. Busy foodservice operators don’t have the time and resources to efficiently procure food and supplies, manage supplier relationships, costs and rebates, and stay abreast of continuous changes in markets and products. Axis found a way to handle those details for them while saving them money. A lot of money.

In fact, today our group purchasing power exceeds $19 billion. That leverage combined with distribution and operational expertise has enabled us to provide unmatched support—maximizing manufacturer rebates, reducing invoice costs, and providing up-to-date market and product insight. Put simply, we guarantee maximum value not cheap products.