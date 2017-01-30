Contact center agents are often the unsung heroes of customer satisfaction which makes it especially satisfying when the work of our contact center agents is recognized for excellence. On January 20, 2017 Blue Ocean Contact Centers was announced by the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service as one of the five finalists for their Customer Service Team of the Year – Recovery Situation award category. Finalists were chosen from over 2,300 organizations worldwide and will be awarded bronze, silver, or gold awards in their category.

Our entry recognizes the exceptional work of our Order Management Tier 2 team supporting the world leader in networking technology. This team is tasked with handling extraordinary cases for mission-critical, enterprise level customers and must regularly make urgent on-the-fly decisions about when and how to go beyond established processes and protocol.

For more than 22 years, leading global brands have turned to Blue Ocean as their partner in delivering best-in-class customer service and support. Recognition by internationally-respected organizations like the Stevie Awards and by individual thought-leaders like Harvard Business Review’s Matthew Dixon provides important third-party validation for our foundational processes and philosophies. We are extremely pleased to be a finalist with an impressive roster of nominees including John Hancock Financial Services and USHEALTH Group.

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes seven of the world’s leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. The final results will be announced during a gala banquet on Friday, February 24 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Finalists from the U.S.A. and several other nations are expected to attend.

For more information about Blue Ocean’s award-winning inbound customer service solutions for companies with complex support requirements, contact us today.