In Booth 2921 at DistribuTECH 2017, Activu Corporation will demonstrate its proven information sharing and collaboration solutions which deliver critical information to decision makers on networked displays, such as video walls, desktops and mobile devices. The largest transmission & distribution event in the world, DistribuTECH will take place January 31 - February 2 in San Diego, California.

A pioneer in the development of control room visualization systems and collaboration software, Activu enterprise software allows users to manage change and share a common operational picture to maintain situational awareness.

For energy and utility companies, the need to easily share information is paramount to effective communications and true situational awareness. With Activu’s software, grid operators can dynamically display and distribute visual information on command center video walls, on mobile devices, at local sites and in the field. This can include multiple SCADA views, Geospatial Information Systems (GIS), OMS, DMS, data network monitoring systems, CAD drawings, work orders and other visual information. These dynamic visuals, alongside video feeds from security cameras, data from weather monitors and the latest news feeds provide decision makers with a comprehensive common operating picture. As a result, situational awareness, critical decision making and incident response is significantly improved.

Attendees at the show will have an opportunity to preview a live, interactive demonstration of Activu’s capabilities while also learning about ActivLink. Created as a way to assist customers with the daunting task of filtering through increasing amounts of information being supplied by control room systems, ActivLink alerts operators to critical events by updating display content in response to user-defined scenarios.

About Activu

In mission critical environments such as the energy control room, Activu provides users with visualization technology that allows them to manage change, share a common operational picture and maintain situational awareness. With Activu’s enterprise collaborative software users can share information to networked displays ranging from the video wall and conference room display to the individual desktop and mobile device. To find out more information, visit http://www.activu.com.