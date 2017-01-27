Seaside Florida overlooking the Gulf of Mexico 2017 Bliss Award Winner - Best Beach Community of the Year

As Real Estate Scorecard continues to explore the panhandle of Florida, it was just a matter of time before they stumbled upon Seaside, about 30 minutes north of Panama City.

One of the first and most beautiful examples of new urbanism according to Real Estate Scorecard, the developer built an 80 acre Florida beach community where everything is within walking distance of home and amenities connect people together. The architecture is a collection of the ‘best of the best’ featuring Charleston, Victorian, Antebellum home designs. Like old European villages many folks have seen, this 300 home beach community that began back in 1981, is tied together by a love for the beach, walking and biking. It’s a neighborhood of all ages, where people stop in flip flops to chat, to compare sea shells and sand dollars or beach glass they’ve found that day.

The established beachfront community of Seaside is made up of one, two and three story pastel color homes with relaxing porches and tropical yards bordered by white picket fences. Some of the homes have rooftop terraces capturing sweeping views of the Gulf of Mexico. The elongated gardens, lush foliage and brick paver roads tie everything together. The atmosphere is soothing and makes one feel young again.

If you’re like Real Estate Scorecard, one can be overwhelmed with how quickly it brings out the best childhood memories, of summer days at the beach, and a desire to create new ones with the grandchildren. It’s not a cookie-cutter neighborhood or hodge-podge of homes. It’s well planned and is a great place to own a vacation, second home or low maintenance year round home in one of the few remaining uncrowded coastal towns in Florida.

The overall scenic beautiful is unparalleled. Blue turquoise water contrasted by white powder sand is a constantly changing work of art. Accolades for Seaside beach; “Best Beach on Earth” for families by Travel + Leisure magazine and included in USA Today’s “Top 10 Best Beach Towns in Florida (2013) by “Dr. Beach.” Some people call it one of the “Best Beaches on Earth”. The waters of the Gulf of Mexico are flat most of the time which is ideal for floating on a raft with an umbrella drink, paddle boarding or kayaking. When the winds kick up, the surfboards come out and kitesurfing sails.

Amenities are as comprehensive as one would expect. In addition to the picture-perfect beach, wellness amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, robust tennis program, adult and children’s swimming pools and a world class croquet court. Here cars are blasé and bikes are in. A simple, beautiful life is a spot-on description of life at Seaside affirms Real Estate Scorecard. Check out this list of amenities:

Mile-long White Powder Sand Beach

Nine Pavilions anchoring beach pathways to the sea

Bicycle & Pedestrian Friendly pathways

Free Open Air Trolley to get around

Seaside Swim & Tennis Club and Fitness Center

Three Swimming Pools & Fitness Center

Six Har-Tru HydroCourts Tennis Courts

World Class Croquet Lawn

Seaside Amphitheater - Weekly Summer Outdoor Concerts & Movie Nights on the Lawn

Town Center with 12 Restaurants, 41 Specialty Shops and Art Galleries

Weekly Saturday Farmer’s Market & Permanently Parked Gourmet Food Trucks

Seaside Repertory Theatre - Intimate 75 Seat Setting

Seaside School - One of Florida’s first charter schools serving grade 5-12

Seaside Institute - Hosting literary events, educational programs throughout the year, music performances, Dance recitals, Poetry readings. Architectural forums.

While most folks think Seaside is just for vacationer’s, it’s not. The new urbanism community has its own school (ages 10-18) and lifelong learning institute for adults. Homes may be expensive for most, but Seaside is unpretentious. Bargain hunters may find Seaside homes under $1 million. Some can exceed $4 million. Vacation home rentals are permitted where guests may be treated with concierge services and amenities such as complimentary bikes, beach totes, and movie rentals.

Folks describe Seaside as timeless, a place to fall in love and awe-inspiring. Real Estate Scorecard couldn’t agree more. They celebrate Seaside’s accomplishments in one of the most beautiful coastal towns in Florida and present the 2017 Bliss Award for Best Beach Community of the Year.

If folks would like to explore Seaside homes for sale and experience new urbanism, write Real Estate Scorecard and they’ll connect folks with their trusted colleague at Seaside. Write info(at)realestatescorecard(dot)com.

