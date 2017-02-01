Start Here. Go Anywhere. “Ending the previous year on a high note and kicking off a new one has continued to be Provident’s every intention and we’ve succeeded. One size doesn’t fit all and rarely are financial situations the same, which is why we specialize in custom solutions,”

Provident Trust Group, LLC, an administrator and passive custodian of self-directed IRA assets, received top accolades in 2016 from leading business publications, Inc. 500|5000 and The Trust Advisor, continuing its streak of honors. Named to Inc. 500|5000’s list of “Fastest Growing Companies in America” since 2011, Provident Trust Group shows no signs of slowing down with an average of over 40% year over year sales growth. Provident Trust Group was ranked number 13 on the 2016 Trust Advisor list for companies based in Nevada and surpassed its recognition as a “Five-Time Inc. 5000 Honoree.”

Also in 2016, a reader survey conducted by The Trust Advisor showed that Provident Trust Group was ranked number 1 out of 10 registered independent retirement custodians and won the majority favor by 57%. Provident has been voted “America’s Best IRA Custodian” since 2015 and named to The Trust Advisor’s list of “America’s Most Advisor-Friendly Trust Companies” since 2012. According to the publication, readers chose Provident Trust Group due to its “reliability, flawless execution and simply getting it right every time” and for the various types of IRA investment opportunities, including physical gold and silver bullion, real estate, and beyond.

“Ending the previous year on a high note and kicking off a new one has continued to be Provident’s every intention and we’ve succeeded. One size doesn’t fit all and rarely are financial situations the same, which is why we specialize in custom solutions,” says Provident Trust Group CEO Theresa Fette. “We believe that everyone deserves the chance to achieve a greater level of financial success, and we’re always committed to bringing the means for that success completely within reach for our clients.”

About Provident Trust Group

Provident Trust Group is an independent, privately owned trust company located in Las Vegas, NV. Provident Trust Group is a passive, directed, non-discretionary administrator and custodian of IRA assets. Additionally, Provident Trust Group provides a comprehensive array of trust, self-directed IRA, escrow, fund administration, and related services. Provident Trust Group is licensed, bonded, and insured, with over $4Billion in assets under custody and proudly serves more than 25,000 clients located in all 50 states. This makes Provident Trust Group one of the largest alternative asset custodians in the country and one of the fastest growing trust companies as noted by INC. 500|5000 six years in a row. Learn more at http://www.trustprovident.com.

###