Ono Hawaiian BBQ Opens 60th Restaurant in the East Bay

Ono Hawaiian BBQ Lunch Plate

Ono Hawaiian BBQ is celebrating its new restaurant with a Grand Opening Luau this Saturday January 28, 2017 at 2990 E 9th Street, Oakland, California. This location will be the 60th unit for the Hawaiian restaurant chain.

The Grand Opening Celebration will have special events including:



Ribbon cutting ceremony 10:45AM

Raffling of fifty $100 Ono Hawaiian BBQ gift cards 11:00AM to 1:00PM

Buy One Get One Free deal all day

Hawaiian dance performance 12:00PM to 2:00PM

The approximately 1900 square-feet Ono Hawaiian BBQ incorporates the brand’s industrial chic design inspired by Hawaii’s rustic elements; featuring reclaimed wood walls, rope lighting, aqua tiles, and tropical planters. The restaurant has seating for 42 guests inside the dining room.

About Ono Hawaiian BBQ

Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a fast casual restaurant with locations in California and Arizona that serves Hawaiian Plate Lunches and other island specialties. All of Ono Hawaiian BBQ plates are created with fresh ingredients using authentic Hawaiian recipes, prepared daily in each restaurant and grilled fresh to order. Ono Hawaiian BBQ operates 60 restaurants throughout California and Arizona and have plans to open 10 more locations in 2017 with the next location slated for Peoria, Arizona.

Fans can receive promotions and news by “Liking” Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/OnoHawaiianBBQ or joining Club Ono. For more information please visit http://www.OnoBBQ.com, @OnoHawaiianBBQ on Twitter or @OnoHawaiianBBQ on Instagram.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ – Oakland

2990 E 9th Street

Oakland, CA 94601

Phone: (510)479-1003

Sun - Thurs: 11:00AM – 9:00PM

Fri-Sat: 11:00AM – 9:30PM

marketing(at)onobbq(dot)com