RouteOne’s new Digital Retail Services provides dealers an online credit application with dealer-selected branding along with a Mobile Point of Sale application to accommodate consumers’ growing demands for a seamless transition to, and greater flexibility within, the in-store vehicle purchasing process.

RouteOne provides dealers this easy-to-use technology, allowing their customers to complete a credit application themselves or as guided by the dealer. This process can occur online from the dealer’s website, in the dealer’s showroom, or wherever a deal may happen – from any mobile device. The Mobile Point of Sale app included in RouteOne’s Digital Retail Services, not only provides flexibility, but also enables consumers to eSign the credit application. Compliance features, including Credit Score Disclosure Notice, Privacy Policy, and identity verification, can be automated for every online application to assist dealers in managing their regulatory requirements.

Dealers that have made the shift have found that RouteOne’s Digital Retail Services reduce errors and missing information, which can expedite the deal funding process. The information captured in the online credit application can flow directly into a RouteOne eContract, creating a seamless, digital F&I experience.

“Providing dealers with the ability to conduct business online is not new territory for RouteOne,” said Todd Mason, Chief Strategy Officer at RouteOne. “However, as the consumer’s journey changes and business models evolve, so will our technology. This new digital retail platform responds to the growing need for greater flexibility within the vehicle purchasing process.”

To learn more about RouteOne’s new Digital Retail Services or for a product demo at NADA, stop by Booth #2627 or visit routeone.com/dealers/digital-retail-services.

RouteOne was formed in 2002 by Ally Financial, Ford Motor Credit Company, TD Auto Finance, and Toyota Financial Services to improve the F&I process for automobile dealers and their customers. Connecting thousands of dealers and finance sources in North America for vehicle financing, RouteOne’s platform delivers a comprehensive suite of F&I solutions across multiple channels: in-store, online, mobile, and via third-party solutions. Its flagship products include credit applications, eContracting, compliance, and online/mobile retail services. In addition, RouteOne enables dealer choice across a wide variety of best-in-class providers through open integrations with over 130 DSPs. More information is available at http://www.routeone.com.