2017 DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award Recipients Announced

Congratulations to the 2017 Dealer Satisfaction Award Recipients for being recognized as the best-of-the-best by the dealer community.

DrivingSales announces the recipients of the eighth annual DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards to be presented at a special ceremony today, January 27, 2017, in conjunction with the 2017 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Convention & Expo in New Orleans. The awards measure dealer satisfaction with products and services provided by vendors in 2016 in the top 8 categories: Chat Tools and Services; CRM – Sales; DMS; Inventory Management; Lead Management; New Car Leads; Used Car Advertising; and Websites. Vendors who achieved the highest dealer satisfaction rankings received “Highest Rated” or “Top Rated” awards. The awards are based on DrivingSales Vendor Ratings, which comprise 35,000 validated user reviews.

“One of the big challenges dealerships face today is wading through the sea of vendors competing for their business – and measuring the value that vendors bring in terms of ROI, sales and CSI. Since 2009, our Vendor Ratings have been helping dealers make these decisions by providing peer reviews on the solutions that were most successful in their dealerships,” said Jared Hamilton, DrivingSales CEO and Founder. “We are proud to recognize the vendors who, in 2016, rose above the rest to earn the validation and satisfaction of their clients. Congratulations to the 2017 Dealer Satisfaction Award Recipients for being recognized as the best-of-the-best by the dealer community.”

The 2017 DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award Recipients* are (by category):

(Top Rated are listed alphabetically)

Chat Tools and Services



ContactAtOnce! – Highest Rated

CarNow – Top Rated

Gubagoo – Top Rated

CRM - Sales Department



ELEAD1ONE– Highest Rated

DealerSocket – Top Rated

Vin Solutions – Top Rated

DMS



Autosoft, Inc. – Highest Rated

Auto/Mate Dealership Systems– Top Rated

DealerTrack– Top Rated

Inventory Management



ELEAD1ONE – Highest Rated

AutoTrader – Top Rated

vAuto – Top Rated

Lead Management



ELEAD1ONE - Highest Rated

DealerSocket (for Chatsmart) – Top Rated

DealerSocket (for Visual Sales Messenger) – Top Rated

New Car Leads



Autobytel – Highest Rated

CarGurus – Top Rated

OnlineBKManager.com – Top Rated

Used Car Advertising



Cars.com – Highest Rated

AutoTrader– Top Rated

CarGurus– Top Rated

Websites



Dealer Car Search – Highest Rated

DealerOn– Top Rated

Dealer E-Process – Top Rated

The DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards are based on cumulative ratings tallied and verified over the calendar year (January – December) at DrivingSales.com Vendor Ratings. DrivingSales.com Vendor Ratings is the industry’s only neutral, comprehensive vendor rating forum featuring real-time peer reviews and honest competitor comparisons. The site provides dealerships with important information from actual customers who have hands-on experience using vendor products / solutions in their stores. Each rating is verified as coming from an actual dealership employee.

Full award results are available online at http://dealersatisfactionawards.com/. Award winners are showcased in the Q1 2017 issue of DrivingSales Buyers Guide which, in addition to being distributed at the 2017 NADA Convention and Expo, is delivered to every new car dealership nationwide, as well as to more than 2,000 of the top used car dealers in the U.S. The DrivingSales Buyers Guide represents over 1,000 automotive solutions and over 35,000 dealer reviews of those products from DrivingSales Vendor Ratings, identifying the solutions that have risen to the top.

*The DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards recognize those solutions with the highest vendor ratings for which there was a sufficient sample size / number of ratings. For each category that had a sufficient sample size / number of ratings, there are a total of up to three possible winners: a “Highest Rated” winner, and up to two “Top Rated” winners.

About DrivingSales

DrivingSales serves automotive retailers with an integrated suite of technology, knowledge, community and performance insight designed to advance the success of retail professionals and their dealerships. Founded by a third-generation car dealer in 2008, today DrivingSales is utilized by two-thirds of franchised dealerships in North America as a resource to improve their business performance.

To learn more about the DrivingSales community, news, dealer education or performance analytics visit DrivingSales.com.

DrivingSales Media Relations:

