The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the landmark nuclear agreement reached by the P5+1 and Iran is increasingly controversial. Our dialogue, taking place at the start of the 115th Congress, will examine the impact this agreement has had over the past year, discuss the options lawmakers have for responding to Iran’s actions, and explore what choices exist for further pressure on the Iranian regime.

Our panel includes:

Congressman Ed Royce (R-CA), Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee

Representing Southern California’s 39th District in the US House of Representatives, Chairman Royce is a leader in the global fight to advance human rights, free and fair elections, and solutions to promote security and economic growth.

Congressman Eliot Engel (D-NY), Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee

Congressman Engel is the Ranking Member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, representing New York’s 16th Congressional District in the US House of Representatives. He also serves on the Energy and Commerce Committee including the Subcommittee on Health and the Subcommittee on Energy and Power.

Moderated by:

Josh Block, CEO of The Israel Project

Mr. Block, a foreign policy, political and communications strategist who has championed US politics and policy for more than 20 years has been president and CEO of The Israel Project since 2014. Previously, he served as a spokesperson for the Clinton Administration and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

DATE:

Wednesday February 1, 2017

TIME:

8:30 a.m. - Breakfast & Registration

9:00 a.m. - Program Starts

LOCATION:

Rayburn House Office Building

Room TBD

Capitol Hill

Washington, DC 20515

This event is on-the-record and open to the media, but space is limited.

