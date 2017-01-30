Los Alamos National Laboratory’s Todd Conklin, Ph.D., will be the keynote speaker at PowerTest 2017 — the premier electrical power systems conference —scheduled for February 27-March 3, 2017, at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, California.

Conklin is a senior advisor to the associate director at Los Alamos National Laboratory, where he has served for the past 15 years in training and human resource and reliability management with an emphasis in organizational development and human reliability. His book, “Simple Revolutionary Acts: Ways to Revitalize Yourself and Your Workplace,” helps readers become a “positive deviation” in the workplace. He has been a guest host on National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered” and “Morning Edition.”

Hosted by NETA — InterNational Electrical Testing Association, PowerTest 2017 is a five-day technical conference on electrical power systems commissioning, acceptance and maintenance testing, and safety, featuring more than 40 educational sessions. The five days of high-powered learning include:



Monday: 27 technical presentations covering a broad set of topics such as electrical safety, protective relays, equipment, reliability, power transformers, battery systems, and circuit breaker testing.

Tuesday: Join the discussion as industry experts lead panel discussions on the most pressing topics in the industry.

Wednesday: Choose from 12 four-hour, in-depth seminars offering exceptional continuing educational opportunities.

Thursday: Choose from an additional offering of in-depth seminars to advance your knowledge. All PowerTest sessions can be submitted for continuing educational credits.

Friday: Doble’s top experts offer an interactive laboratory seminar with hands-on examples and case studies, designed for engineers, chemists, and professionals’ involved with interpreting laboratory results.

For a full schedule of this five-day conference and registration discount opportunities, download the PowerTest 2017 conference brochure.

Register for PowerTest 2017 at http://www.powertest.org or call 888-300-6382 (NETA).

ABOUT NETA

NETA is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.