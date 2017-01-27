Dixon Introduces New EZLink Armless Cam & Groove Products

EZLink represents a major leap forward in cam & groove technology, and it comes as a direct result of Dixon listening to tank truck operators and the challenges they face in the field.

Dixon, a leading worldwide manufacturer and supplier of hose fittings and accessories, announces the introduction of its new EZLink™ Armless Cam & Groove product line.

EZLink is an innovative product design that features an armless positive locking system. Simply push to connect the EZLink coupler to any standard cam & groove adapter to achieve an ultra-reliable connection. In addition, the product’s low profile allows for easy connection and disconnection in tight applications and operating conditions.

The EZLink’s innovative engineering is in stark contrast to conventional cam & groove products. EZLink is easier to connect, and the new design also requires less maintenance since there are no cam lever arms that tend to break and need replacing.

Commenting on the introduction of the new product line, Brian Zottarelli, vice president and general manager of Dixon’s Cam & Groove Division stated, “EZLink represents a major leap forward in cam & groove technology, and it comes as a direct result of Dixon listening to tank truck operators and the challenges they face in the field. We responded by developing a new design from the ground up. We’re excited to offer products that will simplify and improve the transfer and unloading of fuels and other liquids.”

At present, Dixon’s EZLink product line includes 2”, 3” and 4” type B, C, D and dust caps in aluminum. These configurations come standard with a black Buna nitrile rubber seal. In development is a low temperature seal as well as a chemically resistant seal. A stainless steel EZLink offering is also planned.

Constructed of A356 aluminum bodies, type 316 stainless steel coupler tabs and springs, along with a Buna-N gasket, EZLink dramatically improves the ability to transfer or unload gasoline or diesel fuels from tank trucks to storage facilities.

EZLink is also ideal for transferring water as well as any liquids that are compatible with aluminum and Buna-N rubber materials within a gasket temperature range of 5˚F to 180˚F (-15˚C to 82˚C). The EZLink product is not intended for use in compressed gas service such as steam or air.

Other operational and safety features of the EZLink product line include coupler push tabs that can be locked with safety pins and/or a zip tie.

For more information about the new EZLink Armless Cam & Groove product line from Dixon, visit dixonvalve.com/ezlink, call 800-355-1991, or e-mail your request to sales(at)dixonvalve(dot)com.

Dixon is a leading manufacturer and supplier of hose fittings, fluid control products and accessories. Dixon serves a broad range of industries – including the agricultural, chemical, construction, fire prevention and suppression, food and beverage, industrial, mining, petrochemical and pharmaceutical segments – by offering the industry’s most comprehensive product line available from a single source.

Established in 1916, Dixon celebrates over a century of Uncommon Excellence™ in supporting its customers and making industry run better.