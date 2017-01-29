Tutors International Modern educators and teaching methods may not be able to adequately prepare children, who are only just starting out in their academic journey, for life in 2050.

Founder of leading private tutoring firm Tutors International, Adam Caller, made a statement this week questioning whether traditional and current teaching methods and technologies can adequately prepare the next generation for the future of the workforce.

Mr. Caller raised the concern that modern educators and teaching methods may not be able to adequately prepare children, who are only just starting out in their academic journey, for life in 2050, and echoed the sentiments of Sir Ken Robinson [1] that a broad curriculum, individualised learning process, and creative teaching will be vital in delivering an education that these children will continue to benefit from in decades to come.

"We've seen massive advancements in our technology over the last two decades, so is it wise to be teaching children according to rigid constrictions imposed by following a formal educational curriculum when they won't be entering the workforce for another 10 years? When focusing their learning on what has gone before, how do we know that we are teaching them the right things for what comes next?"

The focus, according to Mr Caller, may be better applied to a child's individual talents and skills, using creativity and adapting to advancements in technology and new information as they happen.

Mr Caller said: "In private tutoring, we see time after time how focusing on a child's individual interests and talents, and adapting teaching styles and lesson planning to compliment them, results in a child who is more interested and eager to learn. Tutors International is now seeing clients who are already starting to look for 'outside the box' thinkers when selecting their private tutors [2]. They want someone who can expose their child to a wide range of topics, concepts and ideas from an early age, and use new advancements in technology to their learning advantage. They want someone who can 'move with the times', and this paves the way for some very exciting job opportunities for forward thinking tutors, worldwide."

With a career in education spanning over 25 years, Mr Caller believes that embracing these latest developments and incorporating them into a child's own individual curriculum, while prioritising their creativity and nurturing a natural curiosity, is key in shaping adults that can use their own skills to adapt and succeed in a world that their teachers may never get to experience.

Reference

[1] How to escape education's 'death valley' http://entrepreneurhandbook.co.uk/top-10-ted-talks-on-revolutionizing-education-and-online-learning/ Sir Ken Robinson. TED Talks.

[2] Job description (DUB-1216) https://www.tutors-international.net/advert/396, Tutors International.