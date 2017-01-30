PMO Advisory We can align and bridge the gaps between an organization’s Strategy, Projects and Operations, alleviate dysfunctional team dynamics like poor communication, team in-fighting, and misdirection

PMO Advisory is pioneering a new on-site training and coaching program aiming to accelerate and enhance an organization’s performance through a combination training and ‘pressing’ those challenges through best practice frameworks of Portfolio, Program, and Project Management, or what we call “Triple Play Professional Training”. This fusion of management frameworks coupled with a tailored training curriculum produces accelerated organizational transformations, efficiently.

PMO Advisory is uniquely positioned to parachute into an organization and deliver this world class management coaching and training due to being a PMI® Registered Education Provider (R.E.P. #4172), experience in training Fortune 1000 companies, and expertise in training the PMI® certifications: Portfolio Management Professional (PfMP®), Program Management Professional (PgMP®), and Project Management Professional (PMP®), or what we call the “Triple Play of Project Management Training.”

“We are able to bring executives and governance to Project Management and Projects into alignment with organizational strategies,” said Prof. Te Wu, Founder and CEO of PMO Advisory. Te Wu continued, “we can align and bridge the gaps between an organization’s Strategy, Projects and Operations, alleviate dysfunctional team dynamics like poor communication, team in-fighting, and misdirection - all onsite through a blending of high powered training and coaching with consulting insights.”

With PMO Advisory’s Portfolio, Program, and Project Management, Fused & Applied Triple Play Professional Training, participants will learn as applied to their organization’s challenges:



Frameworks, proven, step-by- step approaches to positioning portfolios for short, medium, and long-term success.

Analyze Risk and assess overall probability of project success.

Evaluate assets using five critical drivers – benefit, risk, cost, time, and people.

Optimize portfolios to make the best use of constrained budgetary and human resources.

Prioritize projects using analytical hierarchy processing (AHP).

Manage risk, resources and stakeholders and improve decision-making under conditions of risk and uncertainty.

“We can help organizations confronting these issues: too many projects and programs, poorly aligned projects with strategy, project inefficiencies and cost overrun, inadequate methodology, mismatched organization culture versus project culture, taking on disproportionate amount of risk, and poor discipline with project, program, and portfolio management. Through a combination of training, facilitated workshop, coaching, and providing common and best practices from consulting, we are in an unique position make significant improvements quickly,” said Te Wu.

It’s challenging to get small teams and entire organizations trained, especially in project intense environments. Nonetheless when it comes to getting professionals trained the sky is the limit when it comes to PMO Advisory’s customized solutions be they on-site, online, or at our training center outside of New York City. So bring us your challenges and we will devise a training solution mindful of the time limitations and constraints in place. Everything starts with a conversation and we’re here to tailor a 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5 day Portfolio, Program, and Project Management, Fused and Applied training program - aligned with the organization’s needs. We’ll deliver the Triple Play Professional Training, the organization can hit the home run!

PMO Advisory at 844-PMO- CERT or complete the inquiry form at http://www.pmoadvisory.com/training/institutions.

PMO Advisory is a Project Management Institute Global Registered Education Provider (PMI® R.E.P.) and one of the world’s foremost providers of project management in Portfolio (PfMP®), Program (PgMP®), Project (PMP® and CAPM®), Risk (PMI-RMP®), Agile (PMI-ACP®, SCRUM®), Project Management Office (PMO) and Organizational Change Management (OCM) training.