SourceMedia and Junction Education today announce a strategic partnership to launch an innovative series of college-level economics courses leveraging market-defining insights from American Banker. The series, which will be hosted on Junction Education’s adaptive courseware platform, will bring the study of economics to life by incorporating case studies and market analysis from American Banker, the leading resource for professionals in banking and financial services.

The American Banker course series will be available in early 2017, exclusively through Junction Education.

“SourceMedia and American Banker are deeply engaged with communities of professionals in economically consequential markets - and thus ideally positioned to bring practical perspectives to students of micro- and macro-economics,” said SourceMedia CEO Doug Manoni. “We’re convinced that Junction’s easy-to-use adaptive courseware is an excellent way to immerse students in the implications of economics through the unique real-world coverage of American Banker.”

“I was always impressed by the timely and multi-faceted coverage of American Banker when I was working in finance,” said Vineet Madan, Founder and CEO, Junction Education. “What better way is there to address the preparedness gap for students interested in banking, finance, venture capital or hedge funds than to engage them in active class discussions around real-world topics while they master the underlying economic concepts.”

Junction’s features include:



Closed captioned rich media with supporting terms and definitions

Auto-graded assessments with 30+ item types

Insight centers for faculty and students with real-time analytics

Class discussion activities centered around American Banker content in every lesson

Integration with any LTI-compliant learning management system

A machine learning powered early alert system that furthers engagement by reaching students where they are - on their smartphones

Junction is already in use by over two dozen colleges and universities including University of New Mexico Taos, Luzerne County Community College, and Montclair State University.

For more information about Junction Education, visit http://www.junctioneducation.com.

ABOUT SOURCEMEDIA:

SourceMedia, an Observer Capital company, is a business-to-business digital marketing services, subscription information, and event company serving senior-level professionals in the financial, technology and healthcare sectors. Brands include American Banker, PaymentsSource, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning, Accounting Today, Mergers & Acquisitions, National Mortgage News, Employee Benefit News and Health Data Management.

ABOUT JUNCTION EDUCATION:

Since 2014, Junction Education has been making available engaging, affordable and easy to use high-quality adaptive courseware in areas such as Economics, Psychology, Sociology, Biology and History that 82% of students prefer to alternatives.

