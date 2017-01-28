WCPE FM Celebrates Black History Month

We’ll celebrate music by composers and performers of African ancestry throughout the month.

WCPE’s Music Director William Woltz announces a celebration of African-American contributions to classical music to commemorate Black History Month.

“We’ll celebrate music by composers and performers of African ancestry throughout the month,” offers Woltz.

Some of the works offered include:

1 Wednesday

7:00 p.m. Joplin: “Solace”

2 Thursday

2:00 p.m. Still: Symphony no. 1 (Afro-American)

3 Friday

12:00 p.m. Chevalier de Saint-George: Symphony in G

4 Saturday

8:00 a.m. Joplin: “Elite Syncopations”

5 Sunday

1:00 p.m. Hailstork: Three Spirituals

6 Monday

12:00 p.m. Coleridge-Taylor: Romance in G for Violin and Orchestra

7 Tuesday

7:00 p.m. Sowande: African Suite

9 Thursday

12:00 p.m. Price: “Dances in the Canebrakes”

10 Friday

12:00 p.m. Brouwer: “Cancion de Cuna”

12 Sunday

4:00 p.m. Still: Africa

13 Monday

12:00 p.m. Joplin: “Bethena (A Concert Waltz)”

15 Wednesday

3:00 p.m. Coleridge-Taylor: Symphonic Variations on an African Air

17 Friday

12:00 p.m. Hailstork: “Fanfare on ‘Amazing Grace’”

18 Saturday

12:00 p.m. Chevalier de Saint-George: Violin Concerto in A

21 Tuesday

12:00 p.m. Dett: Cinnamon Grove

22 Wednesday

10:00 p.m. Still: “Summerland” from Three Visions Suite

23 Thursday

10:00 p.m. Joplin: “The Chrysanthemum (an Afro-American Intermezzo)”

25 Saturday

11:00 a.m. Perkinson: Generations

26 Sunday

3:00 p.m. Still: Symphony no. 5 (Western Hemisphere)

In addition you may request your favorite every Saturday and the last Friday by going to our home page and clicking on Music Request under Quick Links.

